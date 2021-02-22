IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir Kapoor; but adds 'all babies look the same to me'
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir Kapoor; but adds 'all babies look the same to me'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby over the weekend. While the couple has chosen to keep their son's identity private for now, Kapoor family members feel the baby boy looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son over the weekend. Following the arrival of the little one, paparazzi spotted the couple's older son Taimur Ali Khan making his way to the Breach Candy hospital, where Kareena delivered the baby, along with Saif, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Babita.

After Saif issued a statement confirming the arrival of their newborn and assuring that both the mother and the son were doing well, Randhir had now spilled the beans on which family member the little one resembles. In a recent interview, Randhir revealed that the family feels the newborn draws similarities with his older brother Taimur.

Also Read: Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?

"Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he told Times of India before he added, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Randhir's observation comes a day after he told the publication that Taimur was excited to be an older brother. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother," he said. "In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir added.

Following the news of the baby's arrival, several Kapoor-Khan family members took to social media and welcomed the baby. Karisma shared an unseen picture from her and Kareena's childhood to express her excitement over becoming an aunt again. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Saba Ali Khan took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures of the couple and congratulate them on their newborn son.

Kareena and Saif had been preparing for their newborn for a while now. The couple moved into a new, bigger house nearby their previous residence. Saif was also seen carrying boxes of toys a few days before the baby's birth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan

Related Stories

Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
It's a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan! The couple welcomed their second child together on Sunday morning. Twitteratti had a field day as they flooded the internet with memes.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
It has been eight years since Kai Po Che! released. The movie marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut. Abhishek Kapoor remembered the late star on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
bollywood

Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again talked about her achievements on Twitter. This time, she was triggered when an agency did not list her name among the most popular female stars of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
bollywood

Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby over the weekend. While the couple has chosen to keep their son's identity private for now, Kapoor family members feel the baby boy looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with her friends.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared the perfect golden hour selfie with her friends. Suhana keeps sharing regular updates from her life in New York with friends on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
bollywood

Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Rajjo song Julmi Re Julmi.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Rajjo song Julmi Re Julmi.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker shares Kangana Ranaut's 'item number' from Rajjo

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Monday to share a song from the film Rajjo, starring Kangana Ranaut. Swara shared it in response to Kangana's recent attack against Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for appearing in dance numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
bollywood

Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff was playing football on Sunday when he got injured. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was seen caring for him, by his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
bollywood

Katrina recreates Jack Black's dance video: 'Hope we get to dance together'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new video, showing her pull off some crazy dance moves inspired by Hollywood star Jack Black's viral video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
bollywood

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP