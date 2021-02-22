Kareena Kapoor's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir Kapoor; but adds 'all babies look the same to me'
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son over the weekend. Following the arrival of the little one, paparazzi spotted the couple's older son Taimur Ali Khan making his way to the Breach Candy hospital, where Kareena delivered the baby, along with Saif, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Babita.
After Saif issued a statement confirming the arrival of their newborn and assuring that both the mother and the son were doing well, Randhir had now spilled the beans on which family member the little one resembles. In a recent interview, Randhir revealed that the family feels the newborn draws similarities with his older brother Taimur.
Also Read: Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?
"Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he told Times of India before he added, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."
Randhir's observation comes a day after he told the publication that Taimur was excited to be an older brother. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother," he said. "In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir added.
Following the news of the baby's arrival, several Kapoor-Khan family members took to social media and welcomed the baby. Karisma shared an unseen picture from her and Kareena's childhood to express her excitement over becoming an aunt again. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Saba Ali Khan took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures of the couple and congratulate them on their newborn son.
Kareena and Saif had been preparing for their newborn for a while now. The couple moved into a new, bigger house nearby their previous residence. Saif was also seen carrying boxes of toys a few days before the baby's birth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion
- Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'
- Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker shares Kangana Ranaut's 'item number' from Rajjo
- Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Monday to share a song from the film Rajjo, starring Kangana Ranaut. Swara shared it in response to Kangana's recent attack against Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for appearing in dance numbers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina recreates Jack Black's dance video: 'Hope we get to dance together'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness
- It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox