Post Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita join Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the hospital
- Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
Kareena Kapoor's entire family made way to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai where the actor gave birth to her second son on Sunday morning. All from husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur, mother Babita, father Randhir Kapoor to sister Karisma Kapoor were seen at the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Taimur Ali Khan, who was earlier seen travelling in a car on his way to the hospital, was later seen accompanying his father Saif Ali Khan. He was seen keeping busy on a smartphone as he sat in the lap of his father.
Talking about how the mother and the newborn were doing, Randhir had told Times of India, "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."
On being asked how Taimur felt after welcoming a younger sibling, he added, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."
Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan fans blow up Twitter with Taimur memes as she welcomes second baby boy with Saif Ali Khan
The Khans were gearing up for the arrival of the child for quite some time. They had moved to a new, bigger house, near their old house. Saif was recently seen bringing new gifts while Randhir and Babita visited the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai ahead of the arrival of the child.
Saif also has two more kids with his first wife, Amrita Singh. He is the father of 25-year-old actor Sara Ali Khan and 19-year-old Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her
- Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan release date: Disappointing update for Shah Rukh Khan fans
- For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's daughter gives dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'
- Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother
- Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy. Meet his other kids
- Saif Ali Khan, who became a father to a baby boy on Sunday morning, has three other children - Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikrant Massey says he'd have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for lockdown
- Vikrant Massey was planning to marry Sheetal Thakur last year but everything went for a toss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is hoping to tie the knot with her this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The word stereotype has a negative connotation: Prachee Shah Paandya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing; trains with MMA coach Rohit Nair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her
- Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a new picture from a party on Instagram Stories. She regretted wearing shoes to complete her look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox