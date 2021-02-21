Post Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita join Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the hospital

Kareena Kapoor's entire family made way to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai where the actor gave birth to her second son on Sunday morning. All from husband Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur, mother Babita, father Randhir Kapoor to sister Karisma Kapoor were seen at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Taimur Ali Khan, who was earlier seen travelling in a car on his way to the hospital, was later seen accompanying his father Saif Ali Khan. He was seen keeping busy on a smartphone as he sat in the lap of his father.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur at the hospita.l. (Varinder Chawla)

Babita at the hospita.l. (Varinder Chawla)

Randhir Kapoor at the hospita.l. (Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor at the hospita.l. (Varinder Chawla)





Talking about how the mother and the newborn were doing, Randhir had told Times of India, "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."

On being asked how Taimur felt after welcoming a younger sibling, he added, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

The Khans were gearing up for the arrival of the child for quite some time. They had moved to a new, bigger house, near their old house. Saif was recently seen bringing new gifts while Randhir and Babita visited the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai ahead of the arrival of the child.

Saif also has two more kids with his first wife, Amrita Singh. He is the father of 25-year-old actor Sara Ali Khan and 19-year-old Ibrahim Ali Khan.

