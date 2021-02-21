IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
bollywood

Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?

Did you know that while Kareena Kapoor chose to name their firstborn Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan had wanted to name him something else?
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed another baby boy on Sunday. The couple was already parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the first picture of the newborn baby and for his parents to reveal the little one's name. Almost four years ago, Taimur's name was the source of a lot of debate, with many being critical of it, claiming that it was inspired by Turkish invader, Timur. Saif had denied the claims, saying that Taimur means iron, which is what had attracted the couple to the name.

But did you know that while Kareena was totally sold on the name, Saif had an alternate name for the boy? In 2018, Kareena had talked about the controversy around Taimur's name at the India Today conclave.

"There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means 'iron' and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur," she had said. Faiz seems to have been inspired by legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

This time, however, Kareena and Saif have not planned any names beforehand. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want. So will the couple finally get to name their second baby Faiz after all?

Also read: Saif Ali Khan shares update after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to second child: ‘Mom and baby are safe and healthy’

Saif had addressed the controversy around Taimur's name in 2017, saying, “I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’... So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular,” he had told The Times of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan

Related Stories

Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
It's a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan! The couple welcomed their second child together on Sunday morning. Twitteratti had a field day as they flooded the internet with memes.
READ FULL STORY
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
bollywood

“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The actor feels giving one or two hit films doesn’t make one an actor, but being consistent and experimenting with roles makes you an actor, which is why every film is important in an actor’s life
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
bollywood

Saif wanted to name son Faiz but Kareena chose Taimur, will he get his wish now?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Did you know that while Kareena Kapoor chose to name their firstborn Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan had wanted to name him something else?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says OTT has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the film industry.
bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal: Grand publicity and big star cast can no longer assure a hit film

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says that because audiences today have the exposure to meaningful content, they will not accept anything and everything that is served to them in the name of entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on May 28, while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 comes on June 4
bollywood

Atrangi Re, ‘83, Bellbottom, Shershah: Release dates of big films raining in Bollywood

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
After South film industry, now Bollywood puts its mighty step forward and all biggies — Sooryavanshi, 83 the film, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom among others — finally announce confirmed release dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan as a newborn.
bollywood

Karisma excited as Saif-Kareena welcome second baby, takes trip down memory lane

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday, Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her younger sister as a newborn. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in hospital.
bollywood

Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.
bollywood

Pathan release date: Disappointing update for Shah Rukh Khan fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives dog Alex a bath.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's daughter gives dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
It's a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan! The couple welcomed their second child together on Sunday morning. Twitteratti had a field day as they flooded the internet with memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Randhir Kapoor said Taimur Ali Khan is excited to be a big brother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP