Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed another baby boy on Sunday. The couple was already parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the first picture of the newborn baby and for his parents to reveal the little one's name. Almost four years ago, Taimur's name was the source of a lot of debate, with many being critical of it, claiming that it was inspired by Turkish invader, Timur. Saif had denied the claims, saying that Taimur means iron, which is what had attracted the couple to the name.

But did you know that while Kareena was totally sold on the name, Saif had an alternate name for the boy? In 2018, Kareena had talked about the controversy around Taimur's name at the India Today conclave.

"There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means 'iron' and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur," she had said. Faiz seems to have been inspired by legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

This time, however, Kareena and Saif have not planned any names beforehand. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want. So will the couple finally get to name their second baby Faiz after all?

Also read: Saif Ali Khan shares update after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to second child: ‘Mom and baby are safe and healthy’

Saif had addressed the controversy around Taimur's name in 2017, saying, “I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’... So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular,” he had told The Times of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON