Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik shares first thing she did on her phone after Bigg Boss 14, answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday evening. She talked about what she misses about the show and the first thing she did with her phone after getting it back, among other things.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14, decided to conduct an Ask Me Anything session for her fans on Twitter. She fielded a number of questions, from what she misses about the show to her upcoming projects.

Bigg Boss 14 does not allow contestants to use their phones, and one fan wanted to know the first thing Rubina did on her phone when she got it back after nearly five months. “The first thing I watched on my phone was... Since my parents had come down to surprise me, I just went to my only people in Mumbai, my friends, I went on the group to check how they were doing. So, that was the first thing that I did,” she said.


On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina was often at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya, who finished as the runner-up. She was asked if he was a ‘friend or enemy’, to which her response was, “Bigg Boss contestant #AskRubi.” She added a grinning emoji as well.


“What will you focus on now? More reality shows, fictional shows, web series, movies? What’s the plan!? We just want you on our screens,” one fan wrote to Rubina, who replied, “Well, my plan is to stay connected with you in some or the other way. I would just be there for you. Medium does not matter for me, but I promise you that soon, I am going to be back. Like, real soon.”


Asked what she misses about Bigg Boss 14, Rubina said, “Well, one thing I miss about Bigg Boss house is 'Bigg Boss chahte hai'. I really miss his voice. That used to be like the energy booster for me especially and I am really missing that.”

Also see: Fans call Arshi Khan ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Lady Gaga’s book at Bigg Boss 14 after-party

Rubina won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on Sunday. In a statement, she said, “No amount of prep-work, mental strength or advice from former contestants or winners can actually get you ready for life inside the Bigg Boss house.”

“This house can make you or break you and I am glad that I mustered the strength to power through it all. Winning, finally, has left me speechless, filled with so much emotion as I not only walk out of this house as a winner but also with a renewed relationship with my husband,” she added.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav reveals why he and Rubina wanted divorce: 'I forgot to bring her coffee'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday.
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday evening. She talked about what she misses about the show and the first thing she did with her phone after getting it back, among other things.
Rakhi Sawant poses with Salman Khan.
Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, Rakhi Sawant gave a shout-out to her 'brother' Salman Khan and hoped for all his wishes to come true. She was a finalist on the show, while he was the host.
Gauahar Khan lauds her in-laws for their constant support.
Gauahar Khan praises in-laws for support after her father gets hospitalised

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
Though Preetika works intermittently, she admits to being in a content space.
People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television: Preetika Rao

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:07 PM IST
She reveals that though she had plum offers like Aashiqui 2, and Pradeep Sarkar, Vashu Bhagnani, Kumar Taurani offered her films, she chose to do TV as bikini and kissing had become mandatory in most films and she wasn’t comfortable with that.
Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party seemed to have been inspired by Lady Gaga's at the MTV VMAs 2020.
Fans call Arshi ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Gaga's book

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee was part of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14.
Devoleena rubbishes rumours of marrying this year: 'We may marry in 2022'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, who did a brief stint on Bigg Boss 14 filling in for Eijaz Khan, has rubbished rumours that she was getting married in 2021.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are currently in his hometown, Jammu.
Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Aly Goni shared a happy picture with Jasmin Bhasin, his first after Bigg Boss 14 ended. The two fell in love on the popular reality show.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss.(Instagram)
Rubina on how Abhinav and she rebuilt relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother while inside the Bigg Bos 14 house.(Colors)
Rakhi's first post after BB 14 is picture of mom in hospital, Kamya hails her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's first post after Bigg Boss 14 has left her friends and followers in awe of her resilience. Rakhi recently shared a picture of her mother in hospital, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.
Kapil Sharma lashed out at the paparazzi earlier this week.
Kapil's fans rally behind him after he snaps at paparazzi, others 'perturbed'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:58 AM IST
  • A video of comedian Kapil Sharma lashing out at the paparazzi earlier this week has divided Twitter. While his fans wished him well, others were 'perturbed' by his behaviour.
Sidharth Shukla was seen on Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans go crazy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla fans were in for a treat when he posted a short video of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool. Check out his post here.
Roopal Tyagi (Sourced photo)
I love television as a medium: Roopal Tyagi

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Actor Roopal Tyagi feels no medium is big or small, be it films or TV
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in the video of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.
Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will tie the knot this year.
Rahul Vaidya says proposal to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 was not a PR strategy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya said that his proposal to Disha Parmar on the show was not a publicity gimmick. He said that he could not fake 'special emotions' to garner votes.
Shweta Agarwal Jha at her wedding with Aditya Narayan,
Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
