Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14
- Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
Actor Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, has said that she wants to let bygones be bygones, with regards to her turbulent equation with co-contestant Rakhi Sawant. On the show, Rakhi had openly hit on Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla.
In an interview, Rubina said that she wants to begin her post-Bigg Boss life with a clean slate. She said that the same applies to her relationship with Jasmin Bhasin.
Asked if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for her behaviour on the show, Rubina told The Times of India, "I am not holding any grudges against anyone. I’ve forgotten things that Rakhi Sawant has said or done to me. Bigg Boss for me is a journey and when the journey is coming to an end you don’t want to continue any negativity, grudges or burden with you. So, I am out as a clean slate. No hard feelings for anyone."
Rubina, who bared her heart about her troubled marriage with Abhinav, stood up in his defence when Rakhi declared her love for him, and smeared his name on her body. Rakhi made the controversial decision to tug at the drawstring of his shorts in one episode, leading many to turn against her.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik wants nothing less than a destination wedding for second nuptials with Abhinav Shukla
Rubina and Abhinav rekindled their romance on the show, and are now looking forward to 'remarrying' each other. Meanwhile, Rubina said that she would like to attend co-contestant Rahul Vaidya's wedding to Disha Parmar, were she to receive an invitation. Rahul, who became the first runner-up, proposed to Disha during the show.
