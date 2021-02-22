Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik wants nothing less than a destination wedding for second nuptials with Abhinav Shukla
Television actor Rubina Dilaik walked out of the Bigg Boss house as a winner. The Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star beat Rahul Vaidya for the Bigg Boss 14 winner title on Sunday night. While she was showered with love from fans after her victory, Rubina revealed that she's already thinking about her second wedding with Abhinav Shukla.
Fans watching the show were aware that the couple's marriage was facing challenges when they entered the show. After being locked up in the Bigg Boss house, new life was pumped into Rubina and Abhinav's relationship. Rubina wanted to work things out and promised audiences that the couple will renew their vows in a second wedding ceremony. Now that Bigg Boss 14 is over, Rubina revealed in a recent interview that she wants a destination wedding for the couple.
"Ab main bas destination wedding ke baare mein soch rahi hoon (laughs). (I am just thinking about a destination wedding now). There will be a second wedding for sure, and a journey of a lifetime, which we had promised each other on the show," she said in an interview with Times of India.
Abhinav, who was evicted from the show earlier this month, attended the finale and doubled up as her cheerleader at the venue. "Abhinav’s support made me stronger. When I won the show, he congratulated me, we hugged and kissed. It was beautiful to have him there with me," she said.
Speaking about her bond with Abhinav, Rubina said, "The kind of challenges that we faced together in the show has made our relationship stronger. In the outside world, you have choices and you can escape, but when you are locked up in a house, you have no choice. You can either fight or take a flight. We chose to face the challenge head on and win it for ourselves and that in turn made us, our relationship and our bond stronger.”
Rubina also said she was "ecstatic" about the victory and feels her journey with Bigg Boss 14 has been incredible and has helped her to discover herself.
