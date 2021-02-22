Bigg Boss 14 grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik wins the trophy, defeats Rahul Vaidya in a close match
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik bags the winner's trophy, and Rahul Vaidya is the first runner up.
TV actor Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, leaving Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up on Sunday's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.
Earlier in the episode, Nikki Tamboli was evicted, leaving Rahul and Rubina in the top two. Before Nikki's eviction, Aly Goni was announced as the contestant with minimum votes among the top four and was the second one to step out of the house on Sunday.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 finale live: Dharmendra tells Abhinav Shukla to love Rubina forever on hearing about their divorce plan
Prior to the evictions, Riteish Deshmukh entered the house and offered ₹14 lakh to the contestants. The catch was, the person who opts to take the money would have to quit the show and any chance of winning the reality show. Rakhi grabbed the opportunity, as she had often said during her stint on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina has been touted as the winner for maximum part of the current season of Bigg Boss 14. In fact, when the show began, some contestants even claimed that she was being favoured as she works in shows aired on Colors channel.
Eijaz Khan was also touted among the top contenders for the winner's trophy till he stepped out for prior commitments and sent Devoleena Bhattacharjee as his proxy. He had also alleged that show makers were favouring Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina as they work on shows for the channel.
Rubina has had a roller coaster ride on the show. When she entered, she was the only contestant to be left outside the house. She had to stay outside the house before she created a ruckus and got the permission to stay inside, like other contestants.
On the show, she revealed that her marriage was on the verge of coming to an end before they entered Bigg Boss 14. Her husband Abhinav Shukla was on the show and they said that they took the reality show as an opportunity to spend time together and understand if they can still make it work.
Through their journey on the show, Rubina and Abhinav realised they have overcome their differences and now want to spent their lives together. Rubina also made strong bonds with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Nikki on the show. However, she had some of the ugliest fights with Rahul Vaidya.
