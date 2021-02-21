Bigg Boss 14 grand finale live updates: Salman Khan announces live voting, teases Nikki Tamboli's exit
After months of fighting, twists and turns, the 14th season of Bigg Boss is coming to a close on Sunday. Before that, however, host Salman Khan will announce who among Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will be the winner.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Rakhi says she is nervous, her BP is low
Rakhi Sawant joked about how nervous she is about the finale. She said she is feeling as if her blood pressure is low.
-
FEB 21, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit recaps contestants' journey
Salman got Madhuri to revisit the contestants' journey on the show so far. Madhuri is here to promote her upcoming show, Dance Deewane.
-
FEB 21, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss thanks contestants
Bigg Boss has thanked the contestants for participating in the show even amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the season was a success and asked them to applaud themselves.
-
FEB 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Salman Khan shares flashback videos
Salman shared montages of all the times contestants fought, got angry and even did some PDA. He joked that while Rakhi was simply kidding, Abhinav fell in love with her for real.
-
FEB 21, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Audience can do last minute voting
Host Salman Khan has announced that audience can vote for their favourite contestant for a little while more during the grand finale.
-
FEB 21, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Grand finale kicks off
Jasmin Bhasin kicked off the grand finale, introducing the ex-contestants and their families in the audience. She even cashed in on the 'Pawri' trend.
-
FEB 21, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed
Designer Ashley Rebello treated fans to a glimpse of host Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit for the night. Sharing a picture of a white single-breasted blazer, Ashley wrote in an Instagram post, “Watch @beingsalmankhan on @colorstv gearing up for tonight s finale on , @bigboss14___official stunning and hot just for u.”
-
FEB 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant meets Riteish inside house
Rakhi Sawant was left shocked on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 after Salman Khan announced the entry of a Riteish inside the house. While she was expecting her husband Ritesh to enter the house, it was someone else who paid her a visit. Read full story here.
-
FEB 21, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik wins the HT poll
Rubina Dilaik is the favourite to win Bigg Boss 14, according to Hindustan Times readers. Based on a poll conducted by HT, Rubina is the clear leader, followed by Rahul Vaidya. Check out full story here.
