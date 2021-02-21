Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan introduces Jasmin Bhasin and Sonali Phogat to each other, calls them 'soutens'
- Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan cracked jokes at Sonali Phogat's feelings for Aly Goni. He even introduced her to Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.
As Salman Khan opened the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, he was welcomed on stage by former contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Soon, he introduced audiences to the former contestants present as the audience. Salman also joked about Aly Goni's bond with Jasmin and Sonali Phogat's infatuation with Aly.
He introduced them to each other as 'soutens', making fun of their bond with Aly.
While Aly and Jasmin have openly confessed their feelings for each other, Sonali Phogat said she fell in love with him and did not mind that he loves Jasmin.
Later, when Nora Fatehi visited the sets, Sonali joined Nora and Salman as they danced to a few dance songs. Salman said he was overwhelmed with Sonali's passion and called out for Aly to join them on stage.
Sonali was called on the stage again when Dharmesh Yelande and Tusshar came over to promote their show Dance Deewane.
Just a few days after Sonali entered, Jasmin was voted out of the game, leaving Aly crying inconsolably. Later, Sonali claimed she fell in love with Aly. She said she knows he is interested in Jasmin, but she just wanted to watch him and enjoy the feeling of being in love.
Responding to rumours that her family is unhappy because of her feelings for Aly, Sonali had said, "I have spoken to my daughter, my mother, father and my family and they are not upset or unhappy about anything. They don't find anything wrong in liking someone. They were not upset."
“In fact, my family is happy that their daughter is living her life on her own terms without getting scared or intimidated by anyone.They feel that even I have the right to be happy in life and they are very happy for me. In fact, my daughter has seen the show and she had no problems with my liking towards Aly Goni,” she added.
