Bigg Boss 14 grand finale opens with Salman Khan announcing that voting lines will be opened during episode
- Bigg Boss 14 fans will be able to vote for their favourite contestant as Salman Khan announced that voting lines will be opened during the episode for some time.
The grand finale of 14th season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss opened with Jasmin Bhasin welcoming Salman Khan. Five contestants have reached the Bigg Boss 14 finale being held on Sunday night. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are in fray for the trophy.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 grand finale Live Updates: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli in top 5, who wins?
Salman also began the show with the announcement that voting lines will be opened for some time during the finale and fans can vote for their favourite contestant.
Arch rivals Rubina and Rahul will be seen displaying their competition with their performance on Race title track. Rahul will also dance and perform with Aly on Sholay's legendary song Yeh Dosti. Nikki will also join them later.
Dharmendra and Salman will also be seen sharing some amazing anecdotes.
Madhuri Dixit will be seen announcing the top four contestants for the season. She will be seen on the show, along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia, co-panelists on upcoming dance reality show, Dance Deewane. They will be seen promoting their show, along with two contestants.
The finale will also see several other celebs performing for the gala. Some of these include Nora Fatehi, Dharmendra and Ritiesh Deshmukh.
Rubina Dilaik is the favourite to win Bigg Boss 14, according to Hindustan Times readers. Based on a poll conducted by HT, Rubina is the clear leader, followed by Rahul Vaidya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 finale opens with Salman announcing voting lines will be opened
- Bigg Boss 14 fans will be able to vote for their favourite contestant as Salman Khan announced that voting lines will be opened during the episode for some time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss finale live: Bigg Boss calls it successful season, thanks contestants
Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman sends Riteish inside the house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Vig: I was rejected for my ‘firang’ looks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: When Hina, Gauahar predicted Rubina will win; Sidharth disagreed
- In the early days of Bigg Boss 14, 'seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan saw a winner in Rubina Dilaik. However, Sidharth Shukla did not agree with them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed
- Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, designer Ashley Rebello shared a sneak peek of host Salman Khan's outfit for the night. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adaa Khan: Being an actor today is not just about acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants
- Five contestants have reached the finale - Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. Of these, the top four contestants will be announced by Madhuri Dixit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin has sleepless nights as Aly Goni competes in finale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Where and when to watch the grand finale tonight
- Do you wish to watch Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale tonight but do not want to watch it on TV or fear you may miss the telecast? Here are five ways to watch it online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says he has planned a surprise to welcome Rubina home after Bigg Boss 14
- Abhinav Shukla said that he has made special preparations to welcome Rubina Dilaik home after Bigg Boss 14 ends but refused to divulge further details as it is a 'surprise'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi denies engagement rumours with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring
- Himanshi Khurana shut down speculation that she is engaged to Asim Riaz. She sparked rumours after sharing a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya discusses wedding plans, refuses to climb a horse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If we can have a Krrish, then why can’t we have woman superheroes too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox