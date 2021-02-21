IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers; Rahul Vaidya close number two
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers; Rahul Vaidya close number two

  • Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Rubina Dilaik is the favourite to win Bigg Boss 14, according to Hindustan Times readers. Based on a poll conducted by HT, Rubina is the clear leader, followed by Rahul Vaidya.

Nearly 30,000 people voted in the poll, in three days. The Bigg Boss 14 finale will be aired on Sunday evening. Rubina, Rahul, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are the five finalists.


The readers have spoken. Rubina, who remains the only contestant to have had an unbroken run on the show -- several other contestants have left and returned, or joined weeks after the premiere -- scored over 55% of the vote. She was followed by Rahul, who scored nearly 23% of the vote.

Aly and Rakhi were nearly neck-and-neck, with almost 10% of the votes each, but with Aly closely edging Rakhi out. Nikki trailed at number five, with around 2% of the total votes.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Bharti Singh says Rakhi Sawant's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm this

Each of the final five has proven themselves in some way or another on the show, and have shared some memorable moments with the audience. While Rakhi's antics often came close to crossing the line, the narrative around her mystery husband, Ritesh, and her exaggerated displays of affection for co-contestant Abhinav Shukla kept viewers engaged. Rubina was admired for her tenacity, and for standing up for what she believed in. Rahul proposed to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, and developed many friendships on the show. Similarly, Aly and Jasmin Bhasin's romance was the highlight of his journey on the show. Nikki, meanwhile, earned the praise of host Salman Khan on several occasions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 bigg boss rubina dilak aly goni rakhi sawant nikki tamboli rahul vaidya bigg boss winners ht polls bigg boss finale

Related Stories

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
tv

Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:12 PM IST
  • Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will be seen performing on Yeh Dosti from Sholay.(Colors)
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will be seen performing on Yeh Dosti from Sholay.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Rakhi perform as Salman kickstarts grand finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a face-off with Rubina Dilaik, he will take to streets to perform on Yeh Dosti with Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 137: Nikki is shocked to see Rubina talk ill about her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin unfold before his eyes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Aly Goni was shown a video compiling his journey on Bigg Boss 14, with particular emphasis on his romance with Jasmin Bhasin. Watch his reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra with his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
Karanvir Bohra with his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
tv

Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with his daughters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Karanvir Bohra joined the 'pawri hori hai' trend in the cutest way possible - with an adorable photo featuring his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Srishty Rode participated in Bigg Boss 12.
Srishty Rode participated in Bigg Boss 12.
tv

Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They share four children together,
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They share four children together,
tv

Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Kanye West. Even in a world obsessed with power couple, this one stood out for more reasons than one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
tv

Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:12 PM IST
  • Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Manu on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'I'm very much friends with her'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP