Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers; Rahul Vaidya close number two
- Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
Rubina Dilaik is the favourite to win Bigg Boss 14, according to Hindustan Times readers. Based on a poll conducted by HT, Rubina is the clear leader, followed by Rahul Vaidya.
Nearly 30,000 people voted in the poll, in three days. The Bigg Boss 14 finale will be aired on Sunday evening. Rubina, Rahul, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are the five finalists.
The readers have spoken. Rubina, who remains the only contestant to have had an unbroken run on the show -- several other contestants have left and returned, or joined weeks after the premiere -- scored over 55% of the vote. She was followed by Rahul, who scored nearly 23% of the vote.
Aly and Rakhi were nearly neck-and-neck, with almost 10% of the votes each, but with Aly closely edging Rakhi out. Nikki trailed at number five, with around 2% of the total votes.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Bharti Singh says Rakhi Sawant's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm this
Each of the final five has proven themselves in some way or another on the show, and have shared some memorable moments with the audience. While Rakhi's antics often came close to crossing the line, the narrative around her mystery husband, Ritesh, and her exaggerated displays of affection for co-contestant Abhinav Shukla kept viewers engaged. Rubina was admired for her tenacity, and for standing up for what she believed in. Rahul proposed to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, and developed many friendships on the show. Similarly, Aly and Jasmin Bhasin's romance was the highlight of his journey on the show. Nikki, meanwhile, earned the praise of host Salman Khan on several occasions.
