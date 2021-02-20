Bigg Boss 14: Bharti Singh says Rakhi Sawant's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm this
- Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
Comedienne Bharti Singh, who appeared on Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, has said that she has seen contestant Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh, on a video call. Bharti is the first person outside Rakhi's immediate family to have confirmed Ritesh's existence.
Throughout the season, Rakhi has often spoken about Ritesh, but his identity remains a mystery. Ritesh hasn't visited Rakhi on the show, and many, including former contestant Rahul Mahajan, have doubted his existence.
Bharti, who entered the house with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, said that she has seen Ritesh on a video call, which Rakhi confirmed.
Previously, Rakhi had said that Ritesh hadn't met her in over a year, and had distanced himself from her after their marriage. She also said that Ritesh has a child from a previous marriage.
Her brother, Rakesh, said in an interview that he was 'shocked beyond words’ to hear of this. Talking to ETimes, Rakesh said, “I am hearing this news for the first time myself. I am shocked beyond words. I can assure you that neither my mother or I have any idea about Ritesh jiju's marriage and son. This can't be true!"
Rakesh dismissed allegations that Rakhi has made Ritesh up. He told SpotboyE, "Why would she lie about her marriage? Ritesh very much exists and I was present at their wedding with my mom. Rakhi made us meet him for the first time at Taj and I found his personality great. As a brother, I had my apprehensions but that was also over after meeting him. I feel it's Rakhi's best decision to marry him."
