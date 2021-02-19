Bigg Boss 14 finale poll: Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant or Rahul Vaidya; vote for your favourite
- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
Bigg Boss 14 will conclude on Sunday, with five contestants in the running for the trophy. Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have survived the gruelling reality show, and emerged as the final contenders.
Ahead of the finale, Hindustan Times is conducting a poll where fans can vote for their favourite contestants.
Each of the final five has proven themselves in some way or another on the show, and have shared some memorable moments with the audience. While Rakhi's antics often came close to crossing the line, the narrative around her mystery husband, Ritesh, and her exaggerated displays of affection for co-contestant Abhinav Shukla kept viewers engaged.
Nikki won the praise of both host Salman Khan and guest Ekta Kapoor, who were impressed by her innocence and dedication to the show. Ekta even hinted that she might have something for her on the other side.
Rahul proposed to his girlfriend, Disha Parmar, and developed many friendships on the show. His arguments and tender moments were both appreciated by fans.
Similarly, Aly's passionate relationship with Jasmin Bhasin developed before millions of viewers every day, with the two realising that they were indeed in love with each other. In years to come, theirs will be counted among the many romances that blossomed on the show.
And finally, Rubina, who bared her soul on the show when she discussed her crumbling marriage with Abhinav Shukla. How they managed to salvage their relationship was among the highlights of the season.
