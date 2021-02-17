Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy
- From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win.
Actor Aly Goni first entered Bigg Boss 14 to support his close friend Jasmin Bhasin. He had to step out, pretty soon, in his bid to protect her in the game. However, he was brought back again and not only is he playing the game well, he has even made it to the finale week of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
With less than a week left for the finale, we take a look at Aly's journey on the show to explore why he deserves to win the winner's trophy. From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly should win.
1) Strong and Opinionated, but no irrational fights
One of the most common traits of Bigg Boss winners across all seasons, has been the ability to not just have views and opinions on important matters inside the house, but also to express those in the most emphatic manner. Aly knows when it is "someone else's fight" and he need not interfere and when it is "something so wrong" that he needs to intervene. Aly has steered clear of unnecessary and irrational fights inside the house. In fact, he never even interfered in fights involving two of his closest people - Jasmin and Rahul.
2) Bond with Rahul Vaidya, Arshi Khan
In his own words, Aly's and Rahul's bond is one of the most iconic ones across the history of Bigg Boss. Both the actor and the singer have shown immense respect for each other, as well as their families. Not just fans, even most celebs and guests visiting Bigg Boss over past few months have appreciated Aly and Rahul's friendship.
3) His dedication for Jasmin and his pairing with her
The reason for his entry on the reality show was the Naagin star. From quitting the show for her sake, to fighting for her sake, to even holding back, just to fulfil her wishes, Aly did it all to ensure that he did not miss a single opportunity to support his close friend Jasmin. He also confessed his feelings on the show and she reciprocated as well.
4) Aly and Rubina
When Aly returned to the show and started playing his own game, he had convinced Jasmin that she must make sure not to blindly trust anyone, suggesting that even Rubina was not worth blind trust. By this time, Rubina and Jasmin had their ugly and infamous fight. However, Aly changed his attitude towards Rubina after she consoled him upon Jasmin's shocking eviction. Even when the Naagin actor returned and told Aly not to trust Rubina, he was not ready to listen to her, displaying his genuine personality.
Also read: Krishna Kaurav: I never lost hope even when my film got shelved
5) Organic support online
Unlike most other contestants, Aly has not had orchestrated, or planned social media trends for his support. If he does win the show, it will be almost without any PR campaigns.
