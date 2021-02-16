IND USA
Krishna Kaurav: I never lost hope even when my film got shelved

Actor Krishna Kaurav who made his film debut with ‘Jai Gangaajal’ feels being a theatre enthusiast has helped him understand acting to the core.
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Actor Krishna Kaurav who made his film debut with ‘Jai Gangaajal’ feels being a theatre enthusiast has helped him understand acting to the core. “Of course, if not for theatre, then it would have been impossible for me to understand the nuances of acting and public connect. Also, it gave me all the confidence to perform in front of any kind of audience. The only thing amiss was proper finances,” said the young actor, who has done a number of stage performances in Lucknow.

Hailing from Bhopal, Kaurav worked for a private bank for two years to align his finances. Talking about his early days, he said, “I was unable to part from theatre and also required money to shift to Mumbai, so the only option I was left with was to take up a job. So, I joined a bank and earned a decent sum for my future in the city of dreams.

“But I never lost hope even when my completely shot film was shelved. As I was struggling in the industry I knew at the back of my mind that I have theatre to fall back on if things don’t go my way. I got a chance to play a small stint in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and that’s how things got on roll and I did a number of TV shows before I got a web series ‘Soch Ek Fullstop,’ as lead.”

Soon Kaurav will be seen in a big banner film. “It’s a film based on a war hero with a top production house along with another titled ‘Mandhbuddhi’ and an upcoming TV soap ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali’. So, I am glad that my life is taking its own course and my career is shaping up the way I wished years back,” he said.

