Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

  • From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 is finally nearing its ‘real’ finale after being a mid-season finale in December as there was little hope of making the show a hit. Nothing much changed despite adding new contestants in the name of challengers as a last-minute resort after bidding goodbye to the seniors who, too, failed to give the show a much-needed boost. The makers tried every trick in the book this season in the name of ‘ab scene paltega (now the scene will change),’ but it seems the new ideas turned out to be mistakes which stopped the audience from getting hooked to the otherwise hit reality show.

Here’s all that turned out wrong this season:

1. Bringing back people after evicting them

The makers shouldn’t be surprised if the viewers didn’t take the show or the evictions too seriously this year. As many of them walked in and out of the show at their convenience, viewers were left scratching their heads, as they counted the number of times they saw the same contestant entering the show again and again. All from Nikki Tamboli to Aly Goni were brought back after eviction. Vikas seems to be another brilliant example -- he entered as a challenger mid-season, was kicked out for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, was allowed to enter again before he stepped out again due to medical reasons and entered all over again. Confused? So are we!

2. No importance given to audience votes

Viewers had already expressed their disappointment over the trend of calling back evicted contestants in the last season. But this season, the audience votes held not little but absolutely no meaning when the decision to evict many contestants was not the audience's but either the contestants' or the seniors' themselves. Nikki Tamboli must be very proud of being allowed to return despite being voted out by the audience. Eijaz Khan was even seen saying on the show, “Votes ke liye gayi hai, lekin show ke liye important hai (She got evicted due to less votes but she is important for the show).”


3. Salman took Rakhi’s side when she pulled drawstring of Abhinav's shorts

Things often go from bad to worse in the Bigg Boss house but how such incidents are judged by Bigg Boss or host Salman Khan makes a difference. Several celebrities had come out in support of Abhinav Shukla and even asked for a MeToo movement for men when Rakhi Sawant pulled the drawstring of his shorts while flirting with him. While Abhinav, his wife Rubina Dilaik and many others had expected Salman to pull Rakhi up for her actions, he instead took her side in the name of ‘entertainment’. He even said that it was Abhinav who was actually gaining more attention due to her. An emotional and disappointed Abhinav had said, “If this is entertainment, then I want to go home right now.” Only after Rakhi explained her actions did Salman realise how wrong she was and told her, “He is your friend. You should know your limit of joking with someone.”

4. Concept of proxy contestants

The concept of a proxy contestant is in itself against the basic concept of the reality show which requires a contestant to play his own game while being locked in the house. It may sound mindboggling but here’s an example: last season, Vikas Gupta had entered as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was struggling with a back problem. This season, Devoleena herself entered the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, who chose to walk out of the show due to prior work commitments, despite being one of the top contenders to win the trophy. Can a friend really be allowed to appear for an exam in the name of a student? Only if such prayers were ever answered by the Almighty in real life!

5. The curious case of Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta continues to be a permanent alumnus of the Bigg Boss university and has participated in all capacities, from being a contestant, guest, proxy, wild card entry to a challenger. He not only entered the show thrice this season after stepping out for different reasons, but he was also given a special Joker card, a special advantage over the other challengers. Even when he was ousted for physical violence towards Arshi (only to be brought back later), the privilege was not revoked. Ultimately, he chose not to use it to save himself from eviction.

Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were the seniors on the show and had many powers.
6. Ab Scene Paltega went wrong

'Seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were brought in and contestants were 'selected' and 'rejected' as well as placed in a 'to be decided' status. While this looked like an ultimate clash of Titans who have already proved their TRP-drawing abilities, nothing much could happen despite their few days of stay in the house. The ‘fresher’ contestants ended up being overshadowed.

