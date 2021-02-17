IND USA
Bigg Boss 14: Confessions made by Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Eijaz Khan on the show

From Rakhi Sawant teasing her mysterious marriage, to Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla revealing their divorce plans, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed some big reveals that continued to be the talk of the town for days.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to come to an end with five contestants aiming for the winner’s trophy. While the housemates tried their best to draw the interest of the audience with their multiple fights and gimmicks, it was only their deepest secrets that actually pulled the attention of the viewers. Here are some of the confessions made by the contestants on the show:

Jasmin Bhasin on the show.
Jasmine Bhasin tried to take her own life

Jasmin Bhasin, who made it big with Naagin, had revealed on the show that she was once so demoralised that she tried to overdose on medicines. Before sharing the information, she had asked partner Aly Goni if he would love her even after knowing her secret. Struggling through her tears, she said, “Main jin bhi auditions pe gayi, baar baar reject hoti thi hamesha (I would always be rejected in auditions).” She added, “Main haar maan gayi thi, ke shayad main kuch kar hi nahi sakti, main iss layak hi nahi hoon (I had given up, thinking that I am worthless).”

Rakhi Sawant continues to talk about her husband on the show.
Rakhi Sawant reveals all about mystery husband

Rakhi Sawant spoke about every aspect of her life, from her upbringing to her mysterious wedding, one by one. The actor-dancer revealed that her marriage has become a big tragedy as her husband has not met her even once in more than a year. She also revealed that she married him by looking at his bank balance and had not even met him before tying the knot. She also revealed that he even has a child from his previous marriage. While her brother and husband continued to give interviews to prove the wedding actually happened, he hasn't appeared on the show.

Eijaz Khan in an emotional state on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan’s traumatic memory

Eijaz Khan once won the immunity stone in a task which required contestants to reveal their biggest secrets. The actor had opened up about molested in his youth. Connecting it to his uneasiness with human touch, Eijaz had said, “Mujhe touch se problem hai (I am afraid of physical touch). Main sharminda nahi hoon kyuki woh meri galti nahi thi (I am not ashamed because it wasn’t my fault).” He even apologised to his father and revealed that only his therapist was aware of this secret.

When his brother Imran came to meet him during the family week, he told Eijaz that their father was proud of him. Sharing his own reaction to Eijaz’s confession, he told ETimes, “I felt it was very brave of him to do something like that. I am very proud of Eijaz. And when I told him during the meeting that our father is proud of him, for him everything was alright.”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav on the show.
Truth of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s marriage

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were the first married couple to live in the Bigg Boss house. However, the world was left in shock when Rubina revealed that they were on the brink of a divorce and had set a time limit till November to sort out their differences. The only thing Bigg Boss can take credit for this season is saving their crumbling marriage. After his eviction just days before the finale, Abhinav said, “Everything is fine now. There’s no divorce happening.” He even met Rubina on the Valentine’s Day special episode and asked her if she would marry him again.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor, here's why she deserves to win

Rakhi Sawant claims she was bankrupt

Rakhi Sawant had earlier revealed that she had approached Sohail Khan, host Salman Khan’s brother for work and he had helped her in this regard. Evicted contestant Rahul Mahajan had also once revealed that Rakhi was beaten up at home for dancing during her youth. Even she had revealed that she had received multiple stitches after being thrashed by her uncle.

