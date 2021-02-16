Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor, here's why she deserves to win
- Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor; here's why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
As Bigg Boss 14 nears its finale, contestants Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Rakhi Sawant are all in the running for the top prize.
Unlike Rakhi and Aly, Nikki has been a part of the show since day one. Despite numerous setbacks and multiple controversies, she has survived so far.
Here are a few reasons why Nikki deserves to win the season.
Her dedication to her fanbase
Nikki re-entered the show after her eviction, despite her brother's hospitalisation. Her brother had undergone a surgery, and was in hospital, but Nikki ensured that she returns to the show.
Ekta Kapoor was super impressed with her
She also impressed television producer Ekta Kapoor. When Ekta made a guest appearance in an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, she complimented Nikki and said, "Actually iss gharmein sabse best game aap khel rahi hai. Sabse acchi samajh aapko hai (You are the best performer in this house, you understand this game better than anyone else)." She added, "Nikki appko toh Naagin mein hona chahiye (Nikki you should be on Naagin)."
Salman Khan couldn't stop praising her
Nikki also routinely got words of encouragement from host Salman Khan. In one episode Salman said, "Yaha par sab Nikki ke peeth peeche bohot baatein karte hai, par koi bhi unke samne kuch nahi kehta. Itna darr lagta hai Nikki se (Everyone talks behind Nikki's back, but no one says anything to her face. Is everyone afraid of her)?" He added, "Aap bohot hi pyaari si ladki ho. Jab aap aai aur abhi bhi aap mein vo innocence hai. Masti bhi karti ho. Toh usse barkarar rakhna (You are a lovely girl, and you've retained your innocence)."
Also read: 'I did not kiss Nikki Tamboli': Jaan Kumar Sanu denies allegations, says he was never in love with her on Bigg Boss 14
In another Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman said, "Iss ghar mein aapki baatein bohot hoti hai. One way or the other aapko koi figure out nahi kar paa raha. Aur aapka kamal ye hai ke aap kisi bhi waqt sabka samna karnese katrati nahi ho. Chahe aapke saath koi dost ho ya phir aap akeli khadi ho. Aur ye baat bahar sabko pasand aa rahi hai (In this house, everyone talks about you. But no one has been able to figure you out. You never shy away from taking people on, even if you're alone. And your fans love this about you)."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani picks Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ over 'Pawri' girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Nikki Tamboli deserves to win
- Nikki Tamboli impressed everyone from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor; here's why she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says revealing details about marital discord wasn't publicity stunt
- Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla has said revealing details about his troubled marriage with Rubina Dilaik wasn't a publicity stunt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha if she finds Nikki and Rahul hot, see her reply
- Bigg Boss 14: In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav asks Rubina if she will marry him again
- The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik getting united with husband Abhinav Shukla, who was evicted from the house recently. Rakhi Sawant also has a special message for husband Ritesh on Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee says OTT will lose its charm if it comes under censorship
- With Government of India preparing to release guidelines for regulating content on OTT platforms, Manoj Bajpayee says that at this point, there is a fear looming over every creative person.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi wants to normalise stretch marks, says 'no one questions shirtless men'
- Urvashi Dholakia is said that she is proud of her body, and her stretch marks, which symbolise that life grew inside of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naveen Sharma: Entertaining audience is truly rewarding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
David Letterman faces internet backlash over resurfaced Lindsay Lohan interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Ali shares first pic of daughter Ayra: 'A part of my heart'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant writes email to God, requests a runner-up position at least. Watch
- Rakhi Sawant was up to her usual antics in a new promo video for Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Watch her write an email to God.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan Pavitra Punia celebrate Valentine's Day together
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. See their pictures together on Valentine's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya says his bond with Nikki always confused him
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a fight after he said Rakhi Vaidya would have been out of the game, had Jasmin Bhasin been on the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena walks out
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 131: Salman Khan welcomes Disha Parmar inside the house and she accepts Rahul vaidya's proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi’s brother says Vindu is 'playing his own game'
- Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh feels that Vindu Dara Singh is the wrong choice to support her on Bigg Boss 14. Rakesh said that Vindu is 'demotivating' Rakhi and 'playing his own game'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox