Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi to Garmi song. Watch
- Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi song. The actor took the hook step to another level, doing it on a short flight of stairs.
Salman Khan fell off the stage as he grooved to hit number Garmi with Nora Fatehi during the grand finale celebrations of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday night. While performing the hook step of the song featuring Varun Dhawan and Nora, Salman was seen moving down the stairs from the stage and soon fell off.
Nora made her entry with a few dance performances before Salman joined her. He even did the Saki Saki hook step with help from Aly Goni.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 finale live updates: Aly Goni gets voted out; Nikki Tamboli cries with relief on reaching top 3
Earlier on the episode, Nora asked Salman to get a handsome man propose to her. Salman then suggested Eijaz Khan, who sportingly ran to the stage and offered her a rose with a few lines of a cheesy version of the Kora Kagaaz song.
Rakhi Sawant grabbed the offer to take ₹14 lakh and quit the show. She left Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya in the game.
Later, Aly was voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race for the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Previously, Salman had sent Riteish Deshmukh inside the house, leaving Rakhi shocked and surprised. Rakhi was in for another surprise when they realised it was Riteish Deshmukh and not Rakhi's husband.
After welcoming the audience to the grand finale, Salman got Madhuri Dixit to revisit the contestants' journey on the show so far and introduce them. Madhuri appeared on Bigg Boss 14 to promote her upcoming show, Dance Deewane.
Dharmendra, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were also seen on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.
