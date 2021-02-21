Bigg Boss 14: When Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan predicted that Rubina Dilaik will win, Sidharth Shukla disagreed
- In the early days of Bigg Boss 14, 'seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan saw a winner in Rubina Dilaik. However, Sidharth Shukla did not agree with them.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the hot favourites to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. ‘Seniors’ Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, during their stint on the show, said that they saw a winner in her. However, their fellow ‘senior’, Sidharth Shukla, disagreed with their assessment.
In a video, Rubina could be seen in a heated argument with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani. It ended with Rubina walking out, as she told Nishant to showcase a ‘singular personality’ and not be two-faced.
At the end of this fight, Gauahar and Hina told Sidharth that they see Rubina as the Bigg Boss 14 winner. “Yeah? I don’t,” Sidharth said. Gauahar cited the argument that just took place, where Rubina stuck to her guns, and said, “I just saw it.” However, Sidharth remained unconvinced and said, “I don’t think so.”
Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar, who won hearts in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss, were brought in for a two-week stint as ‘seniors’ on Bigg Boss 14. Incidentally, they initially ‘rejected’ Rubina, but she has emerged as one of the top contenders to win the show.
Also read: Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy, meet his other children Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim
In the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rubina will fight it out with Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. She is the only contestant in the top five who has been in the Bigg Boss house since the beginning, with no access to the outside world.
Rubina’s journey on Bigg Boss 14 has been an emotional one, and she got teary-eyed on watching highlights of it on Saturday night’s episode. She has bared her soul on the show, from talking about her marital trouble with Abhinav Shukla to revealing that she felt suicidal at one point.
Meanwhile, Rubina was a favourite for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy with Hindustan Times readers. Over 70,000 people voted in a poll conducted by HT, with more than 50% saying that she deserves to win. Rahul Vaidya came second, with around 25% of the total votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: When Hina, Gauahar predicted Rubina will win; Sidharth disagreed
- In the early days of Bigg Boss 14, 'seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan saw a winner in Rubina Dilaik. However, Sidharth Shukla did not agree with them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed
- Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, designer Ashley Rebello shared a sneak peek of host Salman Khan's outfit for the night. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adaa Khan: Being an actor today is not just about acting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants
- Five contestants have reached the finale - Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. Of these, the top four contestants will be announced by Madhuri Dixit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin has sleepless nights as Aly Goni competes in finale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Where and when to watch the grand finale tonight
- Do you wish to watch Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale tonight but do not want to watch it on TV or fear you may miss the telecast? Here are five ways to watch it online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says he has planned a surprise to welcome Rubina home after Bigg Boss 14
- Abhinav Shukla said that he has made special preparations to welcome Rubina Dilaik home after Bigg Boss 14 ends but refused to divulge further details as it is a 'surprise'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi denies engagement rumours with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring
- Himanshi Khurana shut down speculation that she is engaged to Asim Riaz. She sparked rumours after sharing a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya discusses wedding plans, refuses to climb a horse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If we can have a Krrish, then why can’t we have woman superheroes too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers
- Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Rakhi perform as Salman kickstarts grand finale
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a face-off with Rubina Dilaik, he will take to streets to perform on Yeh Dosti with Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 137: Nikki is shocked to see Rubina talk ill about her
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin unfold before his eyes
- Aly Goni was shown a video compiling his journey on Bigg Boss 14, with particular emphasis on his romance with Jasmin Bhasin. Watch his reaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch
- Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox