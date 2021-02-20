Why Rubina Dilaik should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman Khan to setting relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 has been all over the place, with evicted contestants being brought back, former contestants entering the show as ‘challengers’ and even a ‘proxy’ contestant in place of one who walked out.

However, if there is one contestant who stood strong from day one, it is Rubina Dilaik, despite being ‘rejected’ by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan during the premiere episode. She is the only contestant in the top five who has been in the Bigg Boss house since the beginning, with no access to the outside world.

Rahul Vaidya, too, is one of the original contestants but he walked out during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14 and came back with the advantage of knowing the audience pulse. Another original contestant, Nikki Tamboli, who was evicted due to fewer votes, and wild card entry Aly Goni, who sacrificed himself to save best friend Jasmin Bhasin, were also brought back by the makers and had a similar edge. Rakhi Sawant, meanwhile, entered Bigg Boss 14 two months after the show began and knew whom to latch on to, to grab eyeballs.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes down minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday, here is why ‘sherni (lioness)’ Rubina deserves to win the show:

SETTING INDOMITABLE RELATIONSHIP GOALS

Rubina entered the show with her husband Abhinav Dilaik. They have had their share of ups and downs on the show, including massive arguments. However, she stood by him like a pillar of strength when it mattered the most. When Kavita Kaushik accused Abhinav of sending her messages ‘of a violent nature’ several years ago, Rubina supported him. Rubina also came to Abhinav’s rescue when Rakhi made advances at him and gave her a piece of her mind.





NOT AFRAID TO STAND UP TO SALMAN KHAN

Rubina objected to host Salman Khan’s comments when he called Abhinav her ‘saamaan (baggage)’. She told Bigg Boss that the remark was derogatory and was even willing to quit the show if she and her husband were not respected. She has also dominated every Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

AS REAL AS IT GETS

Rubina has been her real self, from day one, without forming alliances just for the sake of the game. She fought with her close friend, Jasmin, when she felt Jasmin was in the wrong. Rubina also bared her soul on Bigg Boss 14, from talking about her marital trouble with Abhinav, and about the time when she felt suicidal.

HEART OF GOLD

Rubina has a heart of gold and never lost sight of what is right, even during tasks. When Rakhi peed her pants during a task, Rubina asked her to go inside the Bigg Boss house and change, even though it would cost her a few units and put her team at a disadvantage in the task. When Nikki cried in the smoking-room after being scolded by Salman and asked Rubina to leave her alone or her image would be spoiled, she refused to do so. Rubina made it clear that her priority was Nikki’s well-being and not what others think of her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON