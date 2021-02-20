IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Why Rubina Dilaik should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman Khan to setting relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Why Rubina Dilaik should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman Khan to setting relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla

  • Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 has been all over the place, with evicted contestants being brought back, former contestants entering the show as ‘challengers’ and even a ‘proxy’ contestant in place of one who walked out.

However, if there is one contestant who stood strong from day one, it is Rubina Dilaik, despite being ‘rejected’ by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan during the premiere episode. She is the only contestant in the top five who has been in the Bigg Boss house since the beginning, with no access to the outside world.

Rahul Vaidya, too, is one of the original contestants but he walked out during the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14 and came back with the advantage of knowing the audience pulse. Another original contestant, Nikki Tamboli, who was evicted due to fewer votes, and wild card entry Aly Goni, who sacrificed himself to save best friend Jasmin Bhasin, were also brought back by the makers and had a similar edge. Rakhi Sawant, meanwhile, entered Bigg Boss 14 two months after the show began and knew whom to latch on to, to grab eyeballs.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes down minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday, here is why ‘sherni (lioness)’ Rubina deserves to win the show:

SETTING INDOMITABLE RELATIONSHIP GOALS

Rubina entered the show with her husband Abhinav Dilaik. They have had their share of ups and downs on the show, including massive arguments. However, she stood by him like a pillar of strength when it mattered the most. When Kavita Kaushik accused Abhinav of sending her messages ‘of a violent nature’ several years ago, Rubina supported him. Rubina also came to Abhinav’s rescue when Rakhi made advances at him and gave her a piece of her mind.


NOT AFRAID TO STAND UP TO SALMAN KHAN

Rubina objected to host Salman Khan’s comments when he called Abhinav her ‘saamaan (baggage)’. She told Bigg Boss that the remark was derogatory and was even willing to quit the show if she and her husband were not respected. She has also dominated every Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

AS REAL AS IT GETS

Rubina has been her real self, from day one, without forming alliances just for the sake of the game. She fought with her close friend, Jasmin, when she felt Jasmin was in the wrong. Rubina also bared her soul on Bigg Boss 14, from talking about her marital trouble with Abhinav, and about the time when she felt suicidal.

HEART OF GOLD

Rubina has a heart of gold and never lost sight of what is right, even during tasks. When Rakhi peed her pants during a task, Rubina asked her to go inside the Bigg Boss house and change, even though it would cost her a few units and put her team at a disadvantage in the task. When Nikki cried in the smoking-room after being scolded by Salman and asked Rubina to leave her alone or her image would be spoiled, she refused to do so. Rubina made it clear that her priority was Nikki’s well-being and not what others think of her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 rubina dilaik

Related Stories

Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri hori Hai video to support Rubina Dilaik ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav shares Pawri Ho Ri Hai video, calls Rubina Dilaik a winner

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Evicted Abhinav Shukla has shared a Pawri Ho Ri Hai video to ask for support for his wife Rubina Dilaik. She is among the top five contestants on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla beat Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to win the title of 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 14's Best Jodi award with Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Abhinav Shukla reacted to him and Rubina Dilaik being declared the 'best jodi' of Bigg Boss 14. In an Instagram post, he said that their strength was not never faltering but 'rising every time we fall'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
I don’t have a plan B in my career as acting is all that works for me, says Drashti.
I don’t have a plan B in my career as acting is all that works for me, says Drashti.
tv

Drashti Dhami: More than missing being on screen, I missed not acting

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:59 PM IST
The actor, who is eager to be back on the sets, talks about working on a web show and being away from the limelight for over two years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanica believes it is the content that makes the shows on TV stand out when compared to other mediums.
Kanica believes it is the content that makes the shows on TV stand out when compared to other mediums.
tv

TV will never be old school: Kanica Maheshwari!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The actor feels even a decade later, TV shows will be made; adds people in smaller towns are influenced by actors, their style and relate to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Possessive Eijaz Khan pulls Pavitra Punia away from man she hugged, won't let go

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Videos of Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, in the clingy stage of their relationship, have arrived online. Watch as he gets possessive on seeing her hug another person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale.
tv

Eijaz reveals why he could not re-enter BB 14 after finishing prior commitments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 last month due to prior professional commitments, did not return on the show even after wrapping them up. Here is why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar is a judge on Indian Idol 12.
Neha Kakkar is a judge on Indian Idol 12.
tv

Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on Indian Idol 12, revealed during a recent episode that she got anxiety before performing on stage because of body image issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Singer Rahul Vaidya has been among the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, ever since he entered the house last month. Here we list a few reasons why he deserves to be the winner this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
tv

Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
Actor Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Hacked in 2020.
tv

Hina Khan: There have been numerous challenges, ups and downs in my journey

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:34 PM IST
An established name in the television world and now venturing into films and the web space, actor Hina Khan talks about how her journey so far hasn’t been a smooth sailing always.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni's conversation with his mother.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly gets emotional talking to mom, Rakhi makes fun of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant made fun of Aly Goni who cried while talking to his mother and complained that Rakhi keeps poking him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP