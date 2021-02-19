Kangana Ranaut takes down minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'
- Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to the comments of a politician, who reportedly described her as a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)'. Kangana, in her Twitter response, retaliated by calling Sukhdev Panse a 'fool'.
Reacting to a tweet from news agency IANS, which described Panse's alleged comments against her, Kangana wrote that not only has she refused to do item numbers in films, she has also turned down opportunities to appear in star vehicles featuring the Khans.
She wrote, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero (Khan/Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men+women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones."
Kangana recently had made comments of a similar nature against singer Rihanna, who'd tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest, much to Kangana's disapproval. Retweeting a post explaining to the local public who Rihanna is, Kangana wrote, "Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar, suggests she's been paid
Previously, Rihanna had shared a news story about the protests with her over 100 million followers, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Kangana reacted to this, and wrote for her 3 million followers, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."
Kangana is currently shooting for Dhaakad, in Madhya Pradesh. She has been tweeting updates from set, aside from attacking celebrities, both Indian and international.
