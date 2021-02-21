IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy, meet his other children Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim
Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim.
Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy, meet his other children Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim

  • Saif Ali Khan, who became a father to a baby boy on Sunday morning, has three other children - Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan has become a ‘quadfather’; he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday morning. Their family members - Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan and Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni - took to Instagram stories to congratulate them on the new addition to the family.

Last year, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan poked fun at him with a hilarious meme, labelling him the ‘quadfather’. He has three other children.

TAIMUR ALI KHAN

Date of birth: December 20, 2016

Age: 4


Saif and Kareena also have an older son, Taimur Ali Khan, who is four years old. Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016, has nearly eclipsed his famous parents with his popularity. It was once revealed on Koffee With Karan that the paparazzi sells a single photo of him for 1,500.

Taimur has grown accustomed to posing for the cameras now, although there are times when he is not quite in the mood and tells the photographers, ‘No photos!’ Last year, on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, Saif said that the little one ‘will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already’.

SARA ALI KHAN

Date of birth: August 12, 1995

Age 25


Saif also has two children, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh. Sara, born on August 12, 1995, is an actor. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Before entering Bollywood, Sara graduated from the prestigious Columbia University in New York. She has, in several interviews, highlighted the ‘experience and exposure’ she gained during her university years and how it helped her become a well-rounded human being.

IBRAHIM ALI KHAN

Date of birth: March 5, 2001

Age: 19


Ibrahim, Saif’s eldest son, also wants to follow in his footsteps and become an actor. He has already modelled for a clothing brand and given fans a glimpse of his acting chops through TikTok videos. Recently, he did a photoshoot for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Saif had earlier told Mumbai Mirror about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan taimur ali khan

Related Stories

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed a new member into their family.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed a new member into their family.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have become parents again. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Saif Ali Khan spotted on Thursday.(Varinder Chawla)
Saif Ali Khan spotted on Thursday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena prepares to give birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child.
bollywood

Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:05 PM IST
It's a boy for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan! The couple welcomed their second child together on Sunday morning. Twitteratti had a field day as they flooded the internet with memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
Taimur Ali Khan spotted on Sunday.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Randhir Kapoor said Taimur Ali Khan is excited to be a big brother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim.
Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy. Meet his other kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan, who became a father to a baby boy on Sunday morning, has three other children - Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor have congratulated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on birth of their second son.
Saba Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor have congratulated Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on birth of their second son.
bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 PM IST
All from Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan have shared their happiness on the arrival of Taimur's baby brother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt recreates Patakha Guddi on 7 years of Highway.
Alia Bhatt recreates Patakha Guddi on 7 years of Highway.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST
With Highway clocking 7 years, Alia Bhatt has shared a video from her drive in a car, with the song Patakha Guddi playing in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed a new member into their family.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have welcomed a new member into their family.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have become parents again. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:26 AM IST
From Bigg Boss 14 winner prediction to Manish Malhotra hosting several Bollywood celebrities at his residence, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur.
Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur.
bollywood

Vikrant Massey says he'd have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for lockdown

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Vikrant Massey was planning to marry Sheetal Thakur last year but everything went for a toss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is hoping to tie the knot with her this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prachee hopes the industry looks at her for different kinds of roles beyond the motherly ones.
Prachee hopes the industry looks at her for different kinds of roles beyond the motherly ones.
bollywood

The word stereotype has a negative connotation: Prachee Shah Paandya

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Having dabbled in films and television, the actor wants to explore OTT; adds she is a trained equestrian, a sitar player, a kathak dancer and has received basic military training, so she would love to do action in films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal admits that he likes natural forms of fitness over spending hours at the gym and the latter has never been his style.
Ali Fazal admits that he likes natural forms of fitness over spending hours at the gym and the latter has never been his style.
bollywood

Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing; trains with MMA coach Rohit Nair

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Apparently the actor is preparing for a new role, and is enjoying training each day while learning a new skill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan poses with friend.
Suhana Khan poses with friend.
bollywood

Suhana regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a new picture from a party on Instagram Stories. She regretted wearing shoes to complete her look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood brigade at Manish Malhotra's bash.
Bollywood brigade at Manish Malhotra's bash.
bollywood

Karan Johar shares a glimpse of 'pawri' with Sara, Kiara, Parineeti

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his house on Saturday and among the Bollywood actors who made it to the do were Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas shared a sneak peek into the surprise given to him by Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas shared a sneak peek into the surprise given to him by Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has shared a video on Instagram to show a glimpse of how his wife Priyanka Chopra gave him a surprise despite being away from him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Tijori opens up on filmmaking, acting and more.(Colors)
Deepak Tijori opens up on filmmaking, acting and more.(Colors)
bollywood

Deepak Tijori shares his story of being rejected and then offered a film

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Sharing details of being rejected for a film that eventually turned out to be one of the biggest ones in his career, Deepak Tijori talks about Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP