Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy, meet his other children Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan has become a ‘quadfather’; he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday morning. Their family members - Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan and Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni - took to Instagram stories to congratulate them on the new addition to the family.

Last year, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan poked fun at him with a hilarious meme, labelling him the ‘quadfather’. He has three other children.

TAIMUR ALI KHAN

Date of birth: December 20, 2016

Age: 4





Saif and Kareena also have an older son, Taimur Ali Khan, who is four years old. Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016, has nearly eclipsed his famous parents with his popularity. It was once revealed on Koffee With Karan that the paparazzi sells a single photo of him for ₹1,500.

Taimur has grown accustomed to posing for the cameras now, although there are times when he is not quite in the mood and tells the photographers, ‘No photos!’ Last year, on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, Saif said that the little one ‘will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already’.

SARA ALI KHAN

Date of birth: August 12, 1995

Age 25





Saif also has two children, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh. Sara, born on August 12, 1995, is an actor. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Before entering Bollywood, Sara graduated from the prestigious Columbia University in New York. She has, in several interviews, highlighted the ‘experience and exposure’ she gained during her university years and how it helped her become a well-rounded human being.

IBRAHIM ALI KHAN

Date of birth: March 5, 2001

Age: 19





Ibrahim, Saif’s eldest son, also wants to follow in his footsteps and become an actor. He has already modelled for a clothing brand and given fans a glimpse of his acting chops through TikTok videos. Recently, he did a photoshoot for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Saif had earlier told Mumbai Mirror about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON