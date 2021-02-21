Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness as Kareena-Saif welcome baby boy

The Kapoors and the Khans are overjoyed on welcoming a new member to the family as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday morning. All from Kareena's relatives to Saif's family members shared their happiness on Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a throwback picture from one of their get-togethers and wrote, "Congratulations Bebo & Saif #itsaboy." The picture shows Kareena, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima and Alia Bhatt.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories.

Saba Ali Khan confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Saba had started the countdown to the arrival of the child on her Instagram Stories. She had shared Saif's 'The Quadfather' meme with the 3-2-1 countdown gif.

The meme was originally shared by Saif's other sister Soha Ali Khan on learning about Kareena's pregnancy. Sharing a picture of Saif, Soha gave him the title 'The Quadfather' on the lines of Marlon Brando-starrer The Godfather. She wrote along with it, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !"

Saif is already on paternity leave and had told Elle magazine an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Saif was recently seen taking Taimur out and bringing new toys. Kareena had also been sharing pictures of the many gifts coming her way amid the countdown to her delivery.

