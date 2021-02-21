Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother
Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed a new member into their family, a baby boy, on February 21. The news was shared online by their close friend, designer Manish Malhotra, and Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and are already parents to four-year-old son Taimur. They had announced their second pregnancy in August 2020, with a statement. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they had said.
Kareena had earlier spoken about Saif's reaction when she revealed the news to him. "Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together,” she had said in an interview to Zoom.
Saif also has two other children--daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh. Recently, speaking to Elle magazine about taking a paternity leave every time his babies are born, Saif had said, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career," he said.
Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home
Kareena had spoken about her thoughts on pregnancy in an interview to The Times of India. “It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikrant Massey says he'd have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for lockdown
- Vikrant Massey was planning to marry Sheetal Thakur last year but everything went for a toss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is hoping to tie the knot with her this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The word stereotype has a negative connotation: Prachee Shah Paandya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing; trains with MMA coach Rohit Nair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her
- Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a new picture from a party on Instagram Stories. She regretted wearing shoes to complete her look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar shares a glimpse of 'pawri' with Sara, Kiara, Parineeti
- Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his house on Saturday and among the Bollywood actors who made it to the do were Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch
- Nick Jonas has shared a video on Instagram to show a glimpse of how his wife Priyanka Chopra gave him a surprise despite being away from him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak Tijori shares his story of being rejected and then offered a film
- Sharing details of being rejected for a film that eventually turned out to be one of the biggest ones in his career, Deepak Tijori talks about Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha sends Tiger to the bro-zone after catching a glimpse of his pink shorts
- Tiger Shroff shared a picture in pink microshorts, which he called 'cute', but his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had an unexpected reaction to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee refutes rumours of Tabu stalling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot
- Anees Bazmee refuted reports that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed because Tabu refused to give dates for the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone outs Ranveer Singh for calling celebrated show 'rubbish'
- Deepika Padukone in a new Instagram video has said that her husband, Ranveer Singh, called a massively popular show 'rubbish'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious take on influx of release dates of Bollywood films
- Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious Instagram post as the release dates of several Bollywood films were announced in the last one week. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox