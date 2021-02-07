IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram but this time it may be a little low on glamour. However, the cuteness quotient is through the roof.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:30 AM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has posted a new picture on Instagram which shows her posing with a 'burp cloth' on her shoulder. Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

Anushka took a mirror selfie in her stunning living room. She is seen in a black T-shirt and black pair of leggings with a white and grey burp cloth on her shoulder. She is seen pouting as she clicked a selfie. "Current favourite accesory - Burp cloth," she wrote. New born babies need to burp every time they drink milk. They are held up on a shoulder and patted on their backs until they burp.


Apart from giving fans a look into her new-mom life, Anushka also gave us a glimpse into her beautiful home. The living room has a peach wall with large tropical trees painted on it. Two plush, velvet, jewel-toned couches sit in the centre with a large fiddle leaf fig to one side.

Anushka and Virat revealed their daughter's name last Sunday. Sharing her first photo, she wrote in her post, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here

Virat had announced his daughter's arrival on January 11 with a social media post. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote in an Instagram post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka virat

Related Stories

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
bollywood

Virat on welcoming Vamika with Anushka: 'Greatest moment in my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Cricketer Virat Kohli has talked about becoming a father and entering parenthood with actor Anushka Sharma. He said his love for his daughter Vamika and cricket can't be compared.
READ FULL STORY
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside at a high-rise apartment in Mumbai.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside at a high-rise apartment in Mumbai.
bollywood

Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have added a new nursery for their child at their plush home and won't flash their careers on the walls for their kids to see.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi are among the most popular star kids.
bollywood

Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:26 AM IST
From ruthlessly mocking Karan Johar's fashion choices to calling him fat and a bad dancer and singer, Yash and Roohi have all that it takes to be successful entertainers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram but this time it may be a little low on glamour. However, the cuteness quotient is through the roof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Alia Bhatt is on a vacation in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. Check out her latest pictures with her 'honeys'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna has no genuine talent.
bollywood

Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:17 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn’t need to do anything else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
bollywood

Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Anil Kapoor refuted reports that the Abhinav Bindra biopic, in which he stars alongside his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has been shelved. The film was announced in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
bollywood

I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Championing social and environmental and dedicating a major part of her life to root for some important causes, the actor confesses to not be so hung up about being a moviestar,
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Enjoying the weekend, Shahid Kapoor has shared a hot new picture on Instagram. It shows him chilling at home and winking to the camera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor starred in the web film AK vs AK, while Arjun Rampal was a part of Nail Polish.
Anil Kapoor starred in the web film AK vs AK, while Arjun Rampal was a part of Nail Polish.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal: Bollywood stars queue up for web original films

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:31 PM IST
For many mainstream Bollywood actors, it’s not just 70mm screen that matters but they are all experimenting with web original films now. We talk to the actor about what lures them to OTT platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani in a still from her new dance video.
Disha Patani in a still from her new dance video.
bollywood

Disha gives 80s song a modern twist in dance video, Tiger says 'killer stuff'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Disha Patani danced to her ‘favourite song of the 80s’, Mere Naseeb Mein, in a new video shared on her YouTube channel. The video drew praise from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image
Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image
bollywood

Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Actor Puneet Issar, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Duryodhan in the epic TV series Mahabharat, says the key to stay relevant is to keep reinventing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Amit Sadh was seen in the recent web series Jeet Ki Zid based on the life of Kargil war hero, Major Deep Singh Sengar.
Actor Amit Sadh was seen in the recent web series Jeet Ki Zid based on the life of Kargil war hero, Major Deep Singh Sengar.
bollywood

Amit Sadh: I’ve not come here to become a star, I aspire to be an artiste who’s all for equal opportunities

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Actor Amit Sadh says every artiste is unique and that uniqueness is what makes him or her shine. He urges aspiring talent aiming to be a part of Bollywood to listen to their inner voice and keep walking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit gets a romantic dedication from husband Shriram Nene, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Ahead of his birthday on February 11, Dr Shriram Nene shared a picture of his 'pre-birthday celebration' with wife Madhuri Dixit. Fans showered love on the 'made for each other' couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Maldives with Shaheen and her BFFs. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen and their friends have been sharing photos and videos from their vacation in Maldives. Check out their photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP