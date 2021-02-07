Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here
Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a perfect new selfie with her best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and two gorgeous new pictures in a swimsuit. The two are in the Maldives for a holiday with their sisters, Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.
Sharing the bikini photos, Alia wrote, "Blue seas and a pisces." She is seen sitting on the beach in a multicoloured swimsuit, splashing water and striking poses for pictures.
Alia took to Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share her selfie with Akansha. It showed her in a blue and pink tube top, wearing chunky golden earrings with minimal makeup and her hair tied behind her. Akansha also looked ready for a glamorous night in her blue off-shoulder top, denim bottoms and a golden necklace.
Earlier on Saturday, Akansha had shared more photos from the girls' afternoon in the pool. She, Alia and Anushka, clicked selfies as they slurped some wine and posed in their colourful swimsuits. Shaheen also shared photos and videos of their resort, one of them showing Alia and Akansha preparing for a spa session.
Alia and Shaheen had earlier celebrated the New Year at Ranthambore National Park with their mother Soni Razdan and Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. His family--mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima, husband Bharat and daughter Samara--had also joined the travel party.
Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost three years now. In a recent interview, Ranbir even said that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, the two might have gotten married in 2020. "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said in an interview to Rajeev Masand.
Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which is their first film together. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is the first instalment of a proposed fantasy trilogy. Alia also has SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ajay Devgn, NTR and Ram Charan. She plays the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.
Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos
Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home
Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'
Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan's dinner party
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn't need to do anything else.
Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'
I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla
Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post
Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal: Bollywood stars queue up for web original films
Disha gives 80s song a modern twist in dance video, Tiger says 'killer stuff'
Disha Patani danced to her 'favourite song of the 80s', Mere Naseeb Mein, in a new video shared on her YouTube channel. The video drew praise from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image
Amit Sadh: I've not come here to become a star, I aspire to be an artiste who's all for equal opportunities
Madhuri Dixit gets a romantic dedication from husband Shriram Nene, see photo
Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Maldives with Shaheen and her BFFs. See pics
