Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here

Alia Bhatt is on a vacation in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. Check out her latest pictures with her 'honeys'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:58 AM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a perfect new selfie with her best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and two gorgeous new pictures in a swimsuit. The two are in the Maldives for a holiday with their sisters, Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

Sharing the bikini photos, Alia wrote, "Blue seas and a pisces." She is seen sitting on the beach in a multicoloured swimsuit, splashing water and striking poses for pictures.


Alia took to Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share her selfie with Akansha. It showed her in a blue and pink tube top, wearing chunky golden earrings with minimal makeup and her hair tied behind her. Akansha also looked ready for a glamorous night in her blue off-shoulder top, denim bottoms and a golden necklace.

Alia and Akansha in Maldives.
Alia and Akansha in Maldives.


Earlier on Saturday, Akansha had shared more photos from the girls' afternoon in the pool. She, Alia and Anushka, clicked selfies as they slurped some wine and posed in their colourful swimsuits. Shaheen also shared photos and videos of their resort, one of them showing Alia and Akansha preparing for a spa session.


Alia and Shaheen had earlier celebrated the New Year at Ranthambore National Park with their mother Soni Razdan and Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. His family--mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima, husband Bharat and daughter Samara--had also joined the travel party.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost three years now. In a recent interview, Ranbir even said that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, the two might have gotten married in 2020. "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said in an interview to Rajeev Masand.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur, niece Inaaya chilling at her new home. See pic

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which is their first film together. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is the first instalment of a proposed fantasy trilogy. Alia also has SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ajay Devgn, NTR and Ram Charan. She plays the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

alia bhatt

