Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
Virat Kohli calls welcoming Vamika with Anushka Sharma 'greatest moment', says he was watching match when doctor called

Cricketer Virat Kohli has talked about becoming a father and entering parenthood with actor Anushka Sharma. He said his love for his daughter Vamika and cricket can't be compared.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika on January 11. In a recent interaction with the media, Virat talked about welcoming the little one into their life and what was happening on the day of her birth.

On the eve of the first Test against England, he was asked to express the range of emotions he felt about becoming a father and not being part of one of India's greatest series win in Australia last month.

"Firstly I don't think the two can be compared. Becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. That is something to be experienced to understand what I am saying," he said, as per a report in PTI. "Secondly, the connection to the team does not go away in any situation. Especially when you have given everything to the team," he added.


Virat also said he was watching match when the doctor called him and Anushka. "The last Test, I remember when Shardul and Sundar were having a partnership, I was watching it on my phone just before we had to go, when the doctor called us so. That is how connected you are to the team and how much you are looking forward to the guys doing well," he said.

Virat announced his daughter's arrival with a social media post. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad

Earlier this week, Anushka finally revealed the first photo of the baby. "“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

