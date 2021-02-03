IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who celebrates her birthday on February 4, talks to us about her plans, memories from the years gone by, and more.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST

She’s turning 47 on February 4, and she’s never thought about the number that keeps increasing each year on her birthday. Instead, Urmila Matondkar says she takes it in her stride. “In fact, when sometimes people try and troll me by calling me ‘aunty’, I want to tell all of them with folded hands ‘if you are trying to make me feel bad about it, I am not!’ I think each one of those years, as long as it’s adding a lot to your life, bringing more in terms of life itself, it’s glorious!,” says the actor.

She adds that one learns to appreciate everything more as the years go by, “Those who are probably not adding to their lives in terms of qualitative good, might be feeling sad (laughs) but no comment or judgement on them. Honestly, I think I a busy making the most of what life has put in front of me at that given point.”

Her plans for the day include a distribution drive for underprivileged people, and doing a Facebook and Instagram live session for the first time for her fans.

Matondkar says she doesn’t believe in going big for her birthday celebrations, and her upbringing has been such. “I am excited for birthdays of other people and busy making plans for them. Since childhood, social work has been engraved into me and my elder brother. Our parents used to tell us to donate the money we got on the day to institutions, there are many across Maharashtra, like Baba Amte’s Anandvan. They would say that these people need it more than us,” she recalls.

As she was growing up, Matondkar got into films, and her birthdays were never the same again. “There was no time! I have worked through Diwalis, New Years, everything. I think today, it’s very exciting to see other people reacting to my birthday, with my songs being played, fans remembering you and showing so much love. Actually, this interview too I am doing only for those fans (laughs), to whom I em eternally grateful, and there is no end to me telling them that,” she gushes.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Shweta Basu Prasad married Rohit Mittal in December 2018 and announced their separation a year later.
Shweta Basu Prasad married Rohit Mittal in December 2018 and announced their separation a year later.
bollywood

Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Shweta Basu Prasad opened up about ending her marriage with Rohit Mittal and said that it felt 'like a break up'. The two parted ways within months of tying the knot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Actor Urmila Matondkar, who celebrates her birthday on February 4, talks to us about her plans, memories from the years gone by, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. In a video message, he urged everyone to spend time with their families and loved ones, citing the unpredictability of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
bollywood

Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Suniel Shetty responded to the backlash over his 'India against propaganda' and said that he is supporting the farmers, government and India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
bollywood

Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted on the farmers’ protests, but most Indian celebs are still silent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
bollywood

Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Actor Zareen Khan says though everyone calls each other a friend in Bollywood, all are competitive and each person wants to be at the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
bollywood

Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
bollywood

Varun Sharma: People smile when they look at me, so I think that’s the biggest goal tick off

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The actor says he is content with his career progression; talks about his birthday plans, hopes to become wiser, have mental stability, be grounded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kohli is the director of Zee5 film Lahore Confidential.
Kunal Kohli is the director of Zee5 film Lahore Confidential.
bollywood

Kunal Kohli calls Lahore Confidential a 'pro-India film' but also 'pro-peace'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli described his film, Lahore Confidential, as a 'pro-India film' and the same time, 'pro-peace'. The film stars Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married on February 3, 2012.
Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married on February 3, 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D'Souza wishes Riteish Deshmukh on anniversary: 'No me without you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Genelia D'Souza posted a cute video with Riteish Deshmukh to wish him to their ninth wedding anniversary. See her video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl on the Train trailer.
Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl on the Train trailer.
bollywood

The Girl on the Train trailer: Parineeti is trying hard to find the missing link

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The Girl on the Train is a mystery thriller and stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
bollywood

Trishala Dutt says she was in a toxic relationship: ‘He treated me like trash'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Trishala Dutt opened up about being in a toxic relationship several years ago, in which her boyfriend treated her 'like trash'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana asks Diljit to prove patriotism, he says ‘not just your country'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter, with her questioning his patriotism and accusing him of being a part of 'Canada gang'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have tweeted about the farmer protests using similar social media hashtags.
Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have tweeted about the farmer protests using similar social media hashtags.
bollywood

Akshay, Ekta, KJo call for unity: 'Don't let anyone divide us'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Bollywood personalities Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and others, have called for unity in light of foreign figures' comments on the ongoing farmer protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his wedding anniversary.
Kareena Kapoor wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his wedding anniversary.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes Armaan Jain, Anissa on their first wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has wished her cousin, Armaan Jain, and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra, on their first wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP