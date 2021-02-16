Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, sis-in-law Saba Ali Khan is counting down hours until Saif becomes a 'Quadfather'
Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has teased the arrival of his fourth child as Kareena Kapoor is ready to give birth anyday. Saba shared a popular meme of Saif, calling him 'The Quadfather' on her Instagram Stories along with the 3-2-1 countdown gif.
The meme was originally shared by Saif's other sister Soha Ali Khan when he shared the news about wife Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy. Sharing a picture of Saif, Soha gave him the title 'The Quadfather' on the lines of Marlon Brando-starrer The Godfather. She wrote along with it, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !"
Building up to the arrival of the child, Saba also shared a lovely throwback picture of a young boy and has asked her fans to guess the name if the kid. It seems to be a childhood picture of Saif.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, "Any guesses ...WHO is this boy?? Share your answers in the comments below. #tuesday #tweaks #tuesdaymood #tuesdaymorning #tuesdaythoughts #tuesdaymotivation #love #him #forever #staysafe #bless #you #today #always."
Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
Saif has already made it clear that he will be taking a paternity leave upon the birth of the child. He had told Elle magazine in an interview, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."
