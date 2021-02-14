Saba Ali Khan shares unseen photos from family album featuring Saif, Sara and Ibrahim. See here
Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share precious pictures from their family album. The photos, clicked during the Diwali celebrations in 2016, also feature Saif’s children, actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
In one Instagram post, Saba was seen posing alongside Soha and Sara. “MEMORIES 1. A...decade ago! Miss my girls #saturdaymood #saturdayvibes #throwback #saturday #goodtimes #miss #my #girls #love #you #both #lots #staysafe #stayblessed #stayfit #stayhappy #ALWAYS,” she wrote in her caption.
Another image also featured the ‘boys’ - Saif and Ibrahim. “MEMORIES II. And the boys are back too! #sunday #special #sundaymood #sundaymornings #sundayvibes #sundayfunday #throwback #family #photo #familytime #matters #forever #loveyou #all #missyou #staysafe #stayhappy #alwaysandforever #ibrahimalikhan #saifalikhanpataudi #brother #nephew #familylove,” it was captioned.
Saba also wished her ‘sisters’ - Soha and Kareena Kapoor Khan - a happy Valentine’s Day with a special Instagram post. She shared picture collages of Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal Kemmu and wrote, “Valentine's special. When two people are MEANT TO BE The Universe conspires to Connect them. The Love doesn't change. It GROWS stronger. Mahshallah.”
“To both my darling sisters. Love you. Stay safe. Have a suuupppaaaah valentine's Day. Ok ok... Bhai and Kunal too! #sundayvibes #sundaymood #sundayfunday #supportoffamily #valentine #love #moment #matters #eternity #beblessed,” she added.
Saba often shares pictures of her family on Instagram. Last month, she shared glimpses from a photoshoot of Ibrahim and said that she was ‘bursting with pride’ to see him grow into a young man. “STANDING TALL. Ive seen the baby,the young boy,the youthful teen and now mahshallah a grown man. I'm an aunt bursting with pride. You're a success story who's made it on his own. Wishing you life's very best. Love you,” she wrote.
