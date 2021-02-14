IND USA
Abhinav Shukla said that he is willing to forget Rakhi Sawan't behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house but not forgive her.
Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14, says 'I can forget it but I can't forgive'

Abhinav Shukla said that he should have drawn a line with Rakhi Sawant earlier and ruled out the possibility of being friends with her after Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Abhinav Shukla, who was ousted from Bigg Boss 14 in a surprise mid-week eviction last week, ruled out the possibility of being friends with Rakhi Sawant outside the show. Notably, she declared her love for him and made him uncomfortable with her gestures, including writing his name all over her body and tugging at the drawstring of his shorts.

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik objected to Rakhi’s behaviour. However, host Salman Khan sided with Rakhi and told Abhinav that he was overreacting. Abhinav said that he would like to walk out of the show if Rakhi’s behaviour was condoned as ‘entertainment’.

In an interview with India Forums, Abhinav expressed regret that he did not draw the line with Rakhi earlier. “Unhone mujhe khud kaha tha, yeh sab main entertainment ke liye kar rahi hoon, please cooperate with me. Maine clear bola tha, jab tak aap has rahe ho aur logon ko hasa rahe ho, karo. Isse achcha kya ho sakta hai iss ghar ke andar jahaan pe itna stress rehta hai, ki log hasein (She told me herself that she is doing all this for entertainment and asked me to cooperate. I clearly told her that it is alright as long as she is laughing and making others laugh. What is better than some light moments inside a house where there is so much stress)?” he said.

However, Abhinav was upset that Rakhi did not stop even when he told her that she was crossing the limit. He also eliminated the possibility of having a friendly equation with her once Bigg Boss 14 came to an end.

“See, whatever happened, I can forget it but I can’t forgive,” he said, adding, “That was a show, it happened inside the house, where there is a lot of stress. I don’t want to drag those things out and stretch them.” He maintained that he only wants to have a relationship with the four or five people he formed bonds with on the show.

