Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for 'sherni' Rubina Dilaik
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for ‘sherni’ Rubina Dilaik

  • Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Abhinav Shukla, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week after a round of voting by the contestants’ connections, shared a heartfelt video message on Instagram. He thanked his fans, friends and family for their overwhelming love. He also urged them to extend the same support to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still in the running to win the trophy.

In the video, Abhinav said that he had no idea that he received so much love from everyone. He expressed his gratitude and appealed to them to support Rubina.

“Thankyou for all the support and adulation you people have showered on me ! To all my fans , friends and family who spent days and night supporting me on social media ! Now lets come together and shower support and blessings for our #sherni @rubinadilaik,” he wrote in the caption.


Rubina and Abhinav went through several ups and downs on the show, from heated arguments to her standing by him when Kavita Kaushik accused him of sending her ‘violent’ text messages. On the show, Rubina admitted that her marriage with Abhinav hit a rough patch before coming on Bigg Boss 14 and the show saved their relationship.

Abhinav was also in the news for Rakhi Sawant’s advances towards him. She professed her love for him several times on the show and even wrote his name all over her body. Things came to a head recently, when he said that he did not want to be at the receiving end of her ‘entertainment’ and would rather go home. Host Salman Khan accused him of ‘overreacting’.

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga came out in Abhinav’s support and called his eviction unfair.

