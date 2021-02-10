IND USA
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga call Abhinav Shukla's eviction 'unfair'

  • Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 AM IST

Even as Abhinav Shukla was sent out of Bigg Boss 14 house in mid-week eviction. former contestants of the show Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga praised him for a graceful journey on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Kamya wrote late Tuesday, "Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!"

She added, "Agar @ashukla09 ka contribution kamm hota #jasmin toh tum evict nahi hoti woh hota (He would have been evicted instead of you, Jasmin, if Abhinav's contribution was less)... same with you #JaanKumarSanu @ColorsTV #BB14."

Shefali wrote in a series of tweets, "That’s really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki (those who entered after watching the show from outside the house, they did not see) #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on? Ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi (or is the show not meant for good people)? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the (Eijaz Khan is not there on the show, he could have been a better option) #BB14. #AbhinavShukla -a gentleman. He has won hearts and respect."

She added, "Jo log ache and strong hote hai unhe janta nahi nikaalti .. gharwale voting karke nikaal dete hai!! Unfair . #AbhinavShukla."


Also read: Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted

"Now #RubinaDiliak is the only one who has survived in this house since day 1 and has not stepped out even once. She is the strongest and a possible winner. #AbhinavShukla -a gentleman. He has won hearts and respect," she wrote.

