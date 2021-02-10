Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga call Abhinav Shukla's eviction 'unfair'
- Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
Even as Abhinav Shukla was sent out of Bigg Boss 14 house in mid-week eviction. former contestants of the show Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga praised him for a graceful journey on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
Kamya wrote late Tuesday, "Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!"
She added, "Agar @ashukla09 ka contribution kamm hota #jasmin toh tum evict nahi hoti woh hota (He would have been evicted instead of you, Jasmin, if Abhinav's contribution was less)... same with you #JaanKumarSanu @ColorsTV #BB14."
Shefali wrote in a series of tweets, "That’s really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki (those who entered after watching the show from outside the house, they did not see) #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on? Ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi (or is the show not meant for good people)? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the (Eijaz Khan is not there on the show, he could have been a better option) #BB14. #AbhinavShukla -a gentleman. He has won hearts and respect."
She added, "Jo log ache and strong hote hai unhe janta nahi nikaalti .. gharwale voting karke nikaal dete hai!! Unfair . #AbhinavShukla."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted
"Now #RubinaDiliak is the only one who has survived in this house since day 1 and has not stepped out even once. She is the strongest and a possible winner. #AbhinavShukla -a gentleman. He has won hearts and respect," she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'
- Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14
- Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight
- Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Rubina cry as mid-week eviction is announced
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says 'if all goes well', he will marry Pavitra Punia this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday
- Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin warns Aly to not look like a 'sidekick'
- When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 124: Arshi voted out, Aly cries as he bids her goodbye
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal quits serials, begins 'new journey'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in making porn videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox