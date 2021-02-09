Bigg Boss 14 written update day 126: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rubina Dilaik cry as Abhinav Shukla is evicted

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought some shocking developments for the contestants of the ongoing reality show. In a mi-week eviction announcement, Abhinav Shukla was eliminated from the game. And, he was not voted out by the audience, but the people from inside the house voted him out.

The episode began with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin discussing their strategy in the game and Bigg Boss soon summoned the housemates in the garden area and asked their supporters to gather in the living room. Bigg Boss then labeled the supporters as the best representatives of the audience and asked them to name the person who should be evicted, basis their contribution to the show.

Jasmin entered Bigg Boss 14 for Aly.(Colors)





The supporters gave their names, one by one, in the confession room. Eventually, Abhinav was announced as the person who would leave the show. Asked for his parting message, Abhinav said, “When I cam here, I did not think I would stay for so long. I think I have already won a war. I overcome many shortcomings during my Bigg Bos stinct. I used to escape any confrontation and run away from fights. I was very lazy and even avoided sharing my point of view. I am happy with what I have done here. I do not regret anything if I leave the show today.”

Rubina Dilaik cries as Abhinav Shukla consoles her.(Colors)





Upon the announcement of Abhinav’s name, Devoleena started crying and held him tightly. Rubina was also crying, and sat still in her place. When Abhinav approached her, she told him that she has come all this way on the show, only because of him. She added she could not take a single step without him.

Also read: Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14

Rubina also mentioned that Abhinav was nominated for 8-10 times but could not be voted out of the game. However, it was because of the individuals inside the house deciding, that he has been evicted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON