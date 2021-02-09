IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon says Jasmin Bhasin is full of negativity, calls her 'real life Naagin'
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon says Jasmin Bhasin is full of negativity, calls her 'real life Naagin'

Actor-singer Amit Tandon has tweeted his opinion on actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Amit called her out for being a negative person.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Actor-singer Amit Tandon is the latest celebrity to express his frustration at Jasmin Bhasin and her 'negative personality' on Bigg Boss 14. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to share a video of Jasmin's fake crying session and said that she only speaks ill of other people.

In his tweet, Amit said that earlier he thought he may have judged Jasmin too harshly in the beginning but seeing her new antics on the show, has made him sure about his opinion of her. He even called Jasmin a 'real life Naagin.' "Yesterday I felt as if I was pre-judging Jasmin and maybe it was just momentary but after seeing todays episode I can say with confidence that she is filled with Negativity and all she did the whole episode was talk nonsense about others. REAL LIFE NAAGIN! #BIGBOSS14 #GETAGRIP," he wrote. Jasmin rose to fame with her role as a shape-shifting Naagin in popular fantasy show, Naagin.


Sharing a video of Jasmin from the show, he wrote, "Now there will be those saying I am being insensitive towards her crying please save it and go see how she went to every person and only spoke badly and tried to turn even her 'love' Aly against Rubina. Even spoke badly to her sister! #jasmean #bb14 #bigboss14."

In a recent episode of the show, Jasmin returned to the house as boyfriend Aly Goni's connection. Aly and Jasmin were seen talking to each other about contestant Rubina Dilaik. Aly told her, "Rubina helped me a lot," but Jasmin reminded him, "Do not look like somebody's sidekick." Aly got upset and said, "It is not that Jasmin!" She retorted, "Why not give her the trophy as well?"

Also read: Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'

Amit is a supporter of Rubina and has often tweeted about her. "Woman Power used just right and that too only to defend the honour of her husband. @RubiDilaik is an Alpha female and puts her point across without fear of consequences. This defense of hers today is where she she has won #BiggBoss14 #BB14," he wrote in a tweet.

bigg boss 14

