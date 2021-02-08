IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin warns Aly Goni to not look like a 'sidekick' of Rubina Dilaik
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin warns Aly Goni to not look like a 'sidekick' of Rubina Dilaik

  • When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST

The equations and dynamics are set to change inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as new people for each contestant will enter the house on Monday's episode.

Jasmin Bhasin will support Aly Goni and Paras Chhabra will support Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan. Rakhi Sawant will get her support in Vindu Dara Singh and Jyotika Dilaik will support her sister Rubina Dilaik. Rahul Mahajan will re-enter the show for Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu will re-enter for the sake of Nikki Tamboli. Musician Toshi Sabri will support Rahul Vaidya.

Aly and Rahul have had the strongest bond inside the house.(Colors)
Aly and Rahul have had the strongest bond inside the house.(Colors)


Jasmin is among the first ones to make her entry in the promotional video. She first speaks before entering and says, "Aly! I miss you, I love you." Aly also quips, "I love you," with tears in his eyes. Jasmin then says, "Rahul, I realised after watching the show on TV that I should have prioritised you over others." All the new entries then come inside the house. During her stint on the show, Jasmin had some ugly fights with Rahul. It was only towards the end of her Bigg Boss journey that she started being cordial with him.


Soon, Jyotika is seen telling Rakhi that she is looking "very negative". She later told Rubina, "She was furious that everyone is giving importance to Rubina. But you should have understood. She may not, but you can be more patient."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 day 124: Arshi voted out, Aly cries as he bids her goodbye

Aly and Jasmin are also seen talking to each other. Aly tells her, "Rubina helped me a lot," but Jasmin reminds him, "Do not look like somebody's sidekick." Aly gets upset and says, "It is not that Jasmin!" She retorts, "Why not give her the trophy as well?"

Aly was quite inconsolable when Jasmin was voted out and he could not stop crying. He had later said that Rubina's gesture to pacify and calm him down were very soothing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 promo rubina dilaik jasmin bhasin

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
Anushka Sharma has given a glimpse into her life as a new mom.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram but this time it may be a little low on glamour. However, the cuteness quotient is through the roof.
READ FULL STORY
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
Dr Shriram Nene turns a year older on February 11.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of husband Shriram Nene’s pre-birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit posted a photo from her husband Dr Shriram Nene's pre-birthday party with close friends and family members. The celebrations are taking place 'in a social bubble amidst nature'.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin warns Aly to not look like a 'sidekick'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 124: Arshi voted out, Aly cries as he bids her goodbye

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal quits serials, begins 'new journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Lataa Saberwal, who played Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2019, has quit daily soaps. She will, however, continue to act in web series and films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for her role in pornography business.
Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for her role in pornography business.
tv

Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in making porn videos

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Television Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website, said Mumbai Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans are slamming Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik over her fight with Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina tells Salman she has had suicidal tendencies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
After Rubina Dilaik told Salman Khan that her suicidal tendency was one of the reasons for her strained relationship with Abhinav Shukla, her sister Jyotika said no one ever loved her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Rahul’s connection Toshi will enter Bigg Boss with 'special message' from Disha

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 123: Salman scolds Rakhi, Rubina, Arshi and Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Vindu gives update on fights and drama from upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's connection, former winner Vindu Dara Singh shared a video from his vanity van, giving updates about the upcoming episode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
tv

Ankita Bhargava reveals what she, Karan Patel stopped doing after Mehr's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Ankita Bhargava revealed that in their efforts to be on their best behaviour around daughter Mehr, she and Karan Patel actually became better versions of themselves. See her Instagram post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan hilariously trolls Arshi Khan, dances with Disha Patan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a promo, he could be seen hilariously imitating Arshi Khan's Urdu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry and threw things around in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry and threw things around in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya criticises Devoleena for her fight with Arshi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: While she admitted that Arshi Khan is often very harsh with her words, Kamya Panjabi said Devoleena Bhattacharjee's actions were still not justified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
tv

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome a baby boy, share cute first photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
tv

Jameela Jamil is getting rape threats after voicing support for Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Jameela Jamil has shared a post on Instagram about the harassment she has been facing online for talking about the farmers' protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP