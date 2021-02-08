Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin warns Aly Goni to not look like a 'sidekick' of Rubina Dilaik
- When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
The equations and dynamics are set to change inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as new people for each contestant will enter the house on Monday's episode.
Jasmin Bhasin will support Aly Goni and Paras Chhabra will support Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan. Rakhi Sawant will get her support in Vindu Dara Singh and Jyotika Dilaik will support her sister Rubina Dilaik. Rahul Mahajan will re-enter the show for Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu will re-enter for the sake of Nikki Tamboli. Musician Toshi Sabri will support Rahul Vaidya.
Jasmin is among the first ones to make her entry in the promotional video. She first speaks before entering and says, "Aly! I miss you, I love you." Aly also quips, "I love you," with tears in his eyes. Jasmin then says, "Rahul, I realised after watching the show on TV that I should have prioritised you over others." All the new entries then come inside the house. During her stint on the show, Jasmin had some ugly fights with Rahul. It was only towards the end of her Bigg Boss journey that she started being cordial with him.
Soon, Jyotika is seen telling Rakhi that she is looking "very negative". She later told Rubina, "She was furious that everyone is giving importance to Rubina. But you should have understood. She may not, but you can be more patient."
Aly and Jasmin are also seen talking to each other. Aly tells her, "Rubina helped me a lot," but Jasmin reminds him, "Do not look like somebody's sidekick." Aly gets upset and says, "It is not that Jasmin!" She retorts, "Why not give her the trophy as well?"
Aly was quite inconsolable when Jasmin was voted out and he could not stop crying. He had later said that Rubina's gesture to pacify and calm him down were very soothing.
