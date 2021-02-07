IND USA
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was quite an emotional one as Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had some heartfelt conversations while the eviction for the week was also announced. Show host Salman Khan declared that Arshi Khan had received the least number of votes among those nominated and was therefore eliminated from the ongoing reality show.

After taking Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi to task, Salman turned to Abhinav and questioned him about Rubina and Rakhi’s fight that happened earlier this week. Rubina then said, “I have lost the capability of understanding. I have been asking for help since two days, at least.” Salman then said angrily, “What is your problem? You want to win every battle, every discussion, every topic. Can you not listen to anyone at all? Listen to others, and wait before you react. I just hope the audiences learn from you guys that this is not the way to behave. You have lost the respect of the elders but I hope the ypunger generation understands this is not the way to behave.”

“We understand when you blame the creative team. But why do you think they’d do anything against their own interests? Where will you get work after behaving like this? Can you behave like this in an event or function or even on some sets? Did we give you any character or script? You behave the way you are. How right is it to discuss someone’s financial details and bank balance, Rubina? You may have money ten times than what Rakhi owns, you may be India’s richest woman, but what did you achieve? In this show, even the worst of rivals in previous seasons have shared make up and dresses, helped each other get ready for the weekend episodes. And, you guys? Till when is Nikki going to function like this. Okay, maybe Nikki has not seen life enough, but Rubina? We did not expect something like this from you!”

Salman then announced that Arshi will be evicted this week. While bidding her goodbyes, Arshi and Aly higged each other tightly and both were seen crying.

