Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik, flood Twitter with posts for TV star
Fans of reality show Bigg Boss 14 are upset with show host Salman Khan. Many among them have claimed that he did not even watch the episodes, before taking Rubina Dilaik to task.
When Abhinav Shukla overheard Rakhi calling him a pervert, he intervened and told her she is a dirty and cheap woman. His wife and co-contestant Rubina also got into the fight and threw water on Rakhi when things escalated. Salman took both Rakhi and Rubina to task on Saturday's episode for their actions during the fight. He even asked Rakhi to leave the show if she could not respect her own limits.
After a video showing one of Rubina's sister urging fans for their support, the TV star's followers also flooded Twitter with their supportive posts and made "Stop Harassing Rubina" among the top trends on Indian Twitter on Sunday morning.
Rubina's sister thanked fans for their support to Rubina and urged them to continue their support. She also urged them to participate in the Twitter trend for Rubina.
Salman had scolded Rubina for throwing water on Rakhi Sawant and calling her names like "gandgi, gandi aurat, neech aurat (dirty woman)". Rubina was upset afterwords ad regretted having done things that she does not believe in.
However, many of her fans claimed Salman was being shown "selected footage" before his Weekend Ka Vaar, to form a bias against Rubina. "#SalmanKhan should watch only what is telecasted every day @bigboss14 to make his opinion on #weekendkavaar . Such a good host is perceived biased only because the creative feed to him must be different from viewers," wrote one.
"When solman was introducing Disha to everyone he said 'Aly is playing nice and that's rubina she is doing good too' but he didn't said anything about Rahul and stage pe aake palat geya.. So it's clear ki vo makers ki script pad raha tha #RubinaDilaik STOP HARASSING RUBINA," wrote one.
Salman always supported Rakhi's antics on the show, despite every contestant labelling her as cheap and vulgar. It was only in the last weekend episode that Salman asked Rakhi to respect the thin line between entertainment and vulgarity and to never cross it.
