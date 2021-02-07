IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik, flood Twitter with posts for TV star
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik, flood Twitter with posts for TV star

Bigg Boss 14: Fans are slamming Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik over her fight with Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST

Fans of reality show Bigg Boss 14 are upset with show host Salman Khan. Many among them have claimed that he did not even watch the episodes, before taking Rubina Dilaik to task.

When Abhinav Shukla overheard Rakhi calling him a pervert, he intervened and told her she is a dirty and cheap woman. His wife and co-contestant Rubina also got into the fight and threw water on Rakhi when things escalated. Salman took both Rakhi and Rubina to task on Saturday's episode for their actions during the fight. He even asked Rakhi to leave the show if she could not respect her own limits.

After a video showing one of Rubina's sister urging fans for their support, the TV star's followers also flooded Twitter with their supportive posts and made "Stop Harassing Rubina" among the top trends on Indian Twitter on Sunday morning.

Rubina's sister thanked fans for their support to Rubina and urged them to continue their support. She also urged them to participate in the Twitter trend for Rubina.

Salman had scolded Rubina for throwing water on Rakhi Sawant and calling her names like "gandgi, gandi aurat, neech aurat (dirty woman)". Rubina was upset afterwords ad regretted having done things that she does not believe in.

Also read: Rahul’s connection Toshi will enter Bigg Boss with 'special message' from Disha

However, many of her fans claimed Salman was being shown "selected footage" before his Weekend Ka Vaar, to form a bias against Rubina. "#SalmanKhan should watch only what is telecasted every day @bigboss14 to make his opinion on #weekendkavaar . Such a good host is perceived biased only because the creative feed to him must be different from viewers," wrote one.


"When solman was introducing Disha to everyone he said 'Aly is playing nice and that's rubina she is doing good too' but he didn't said anything about Rahul and stage pe aake palat geya.. So it's clear ki vo makers ki script pad raha tha #RubinaDilaik STOP HARASSING RUBINA," wrote one.

Salman always supported Rakhi's antics on the show, despite every contestant labelling her as cheap and vulgar. It was only in the last weekend episode that Salman asked Rakhi to respect the thin line between entertainment and vulgarity and to never cross it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik bigg boss 14 bigg boss

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan attended Sanjay Khan's dinner party.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans are slamming Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik over her fight with Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina tells Salman she has had suicidal tendencies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
After Rubina Dilaik told Salman Khan that her suicidal tendency was one of the reasons for her strained relationship with Abhinav Shukla, her sister Jyotika said no one ever loved her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Rahul’s connection Toshi will enter Bigg Boss with 'special message' from Disha

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 123: Salman scolds Rakhi, Rubina, Arshi and Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Vindu gives update on fights and drama from upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's connection, former winner Vindu Dara Singh shared a video from his vanity van, giving updates about the upcoming episode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan hilariously trolls Arshi Khan, dances with Disha Patan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a promo, he could be seen hilariously imitating Arshi Khan's Urdu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry and threw things around in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry and threw things around in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya criticises Devoleena for her fight with Arshi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: While she admitted that Arshi Khan is often very harsh with her words, Kamya Panjabi said Devoleena Bhattacharjee's actions were still not justified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
tv

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome a baby boy, share cute first photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
tv

Jameela Jamil is getting rape threats after voicing support for Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Jameela Jamil has shared a post on Instagram about the harassment she has been facing online for talking about the farmers' protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom shares video message for Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother Reema asks her to stay calm while also requesting everyone else to not instigate her. She also blames Arshi Khan for instigating Devoleena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After slamming her for accusing people and questioning their characters, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant to step out of the show and got the main door opened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP