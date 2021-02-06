Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 123: Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhi
- Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
Host Salman Khan was at his most angry self on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode began with Salman Khan welcoming Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda as they visited the show to promote their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai that features Salman in the lead. They even danced to hit song from Bharat, Slow Motion.
Salman then introduced the connections for every contestants – Jasmin Bhasin (for Aly Goni), Paras Chhabra (for Devoleena Bhattacharjee), Vindu Dara Singh (for Rakhi Sawant), Jyotika Dilaik (for Rubina Dilaik), Rahul Mahajan (for Abhinav Shukla), Jaan Kumar Sanu (for Nikki Tamboli), Toshi Sabri (for Rahul Vaidya) and Farhan Khan (for Arshi Khan). The participants are yet to know about their connections entering the house.
Salman began with Rakhi and scolded her for behaving the way she did over the past week. He even got the doors opened and asked her to leave if she could not control herself. She apologised and said even her ego is not bigger than the show.
Salman then took everyone to task over their behaviour. He was very upset because of disrespect of emotions and the allegations that all emotions are staged, for the sake of content and footage. He also yelled at them for making fun of people’s faces, bodies and even the brands they use.
“Why are Rakhi and Devoleena being targeted? Was it only Rakhi and Devoleena who planned their strategy before entering the show? Didn’t every person on this show plan their game? But did you manage to do any of those? Is everyone else real? Who are you to decide who is real and who is fake?” Salman yelled. He also praised Rahul for being crystal clear in his thoughts and point of view. The actor said Rahul was mostly right in his approach and tried his best to make people understand his point of view as well.
Salman also pulled up Rubina for saying that those “behind the camera” are supporting Rakhi’s behavior. “Did we force those words in Rakhi’s mouth? Is it our mistake? Yes, it is out mistake, we allowed Nikki to be rude. The way she misbehaves with everyone these days, we taught her. Did we prepare and hand you the scripts? This is your mind. We can only show what you guys do, and, we have to edit out 70% of it,” he said. Rubina and Aly apologised but Salman was in no mood to listen.
Later, connections praised Weekend Ka vaar and agreed Salman was at his most emotional and angry self. Rubina was clearly upset after Salman left. She said she felt like all of Salman’s statements were about her behaviour.
