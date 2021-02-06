IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 123: Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhi
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 123: Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhi

  • Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST

Host Salman Khan was at his most angry self on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode began with Salman Khan welcoming Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda as they visited the show to promote their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai that features Salman in the lead. They even danced to hit song from Bharat, Slow Motion.

Salman, Disha and Randeep groove to Slow Motion.(Colors)
Salman, Disha and Randeep groove to Slow Motion.(Colors)


Salman then introduced the connections for every contestants – Jasmin Bhasin (for Aly Goni), Paras Chhabra (for Devoleena Bhattacharjee), Vindu Dara Singh (for Rakhi Sawant), Jyotika Dilaik (for Rubina Dilaik), Rahul Mahajan (for Abhinav Shukla), Jaan Kumar Sanu (for Nikki Tamboli), Toshi Sabri (for Rahul Vaidya) and Farhan Khan (for Arshi Khan). The participants are yet to know about their connections entering the house.

The participants are yet to know about their connections entering the house.(Colors)
The participants are yet to know about their connections entering the house.(Colors)


Salman began with Rakhi and scolded her for behaving the way she did over the past week. He even got the doors opened and asked her to leave if she could not control herself. She apologised and said even her ego is not bigger than the show.

Salman then took everyone to task over their behaviour. He was very upset because of disrespect of emotions and the allegations that all emotions are staged, for the sake of content and footage. He also yelled at them for making fun of people’s faces, bodies and even the brands they use.

Rakhi and Devoleena on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi and Devoleena on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)



“Why are Rakhi and Devoleena being targeted? Was it only Rakhi and Devoleena who planned their strategy before entering the show? Didn’t every person on this show plan their game? But did you manage to do any of those? Is everyone else real? Who are you to decide who is real and who is fake?” Salman yelled. He also praised Rahul for being crystal clear in his thoughts and point of view. The actor said Rahul was mostly right in his approach and tried his best to make people understand his point of view as well.

Rubina cries as Salman Khan scolds everyone.(Colors)
Rubina cries as Salman Khan scolds everyone.(Colors)


Salman also pulled up Rubina for saying that those “behind the camera” are supporting Rakhi’s behavior. “Did we force those words in Rakhi’s mouth? Is it our mistake? Yes, it is out mistake, we allowed Nikki to be rude. The way she misbehaves with everyone these days, we taught her. Did we prepare and hand you the scripts? This is your mind. We can only show what you guys do, and, we have to edit out 70% of it,” he said. Rubina and Aly apologised but Salman was in no mood to listen.

Later, connections praised Weekend Ka vaar and agreed Salman was at his most emotional and angry self. Rubina was clearly upset after Salman left. She said she felt like all of Salman’s statements were about her behaviour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan bigg boss 14 weekend ka vaar

Related Stories

Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
bollywood

Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Anil Kapoor refuted reports that the Abhinav Bindra biopic, in which he stars alongside his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has been shelved. The film was announced in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
bollywood

I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Championing social and environmental and dedicating a major part of her life to root for some important causes, the actor confesses to not be so hung up about being a moviestar,
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 123: Salman scolds Rakhi, Rubina, Arshi and Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Vindu gives update on fights and drama from upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's connection, former winner Vindu Dara Singh shared a video from his vanity van, giving updates about the upcoming episode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
tv

Ankita Bhargava reveals what she, Karan Patel stopped doing after Mehr's birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Ankita Bhargava revealed that in their efforts to be on their best behaviour around daughter Mehr, she and Karan Patel actually became better versions of themselves. See her Instagram post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan hilariously trolls Arshi Khan, dances with Disha Patan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a promo, he could be seen hilariously imitating Arshi Khan's Urdu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry and threw things around in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry and threw things around in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya criticises Devoleena for her fight with Arshi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: While she admitted that Arshi Khan is often very harsh with her words, Kamya Panjabi said Devoleena Bhattacharjee's actions were still not justified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are parents to a little boy.
tv

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome a baby boy, share cute first photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
Jameela Jamil has talked about the online harassment she has been facing.
tv

Jameela Jamil is getting rape threats after voicing support for Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Jameela Jamil has shared a post on Instagram about the harassment she has been facing online for talking about the farmers' protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom shares video message for Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother Reema asks her to stay calm while also requesting everyone else to not instigate her. She also blames Arshi Khan for instigating Devoleena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After slamming her for accusing people and questioning their characters, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant to step out of the show and got the main door opened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP