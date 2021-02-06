IND USA
Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan hilariously trolls Arshi Khan, dances with Disha Patani

Salman Khan will be joined by Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a promo, he could be seen hilariously imitating Arshi Khan's Urdu.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST

It looks like Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 will be high on the entertainment quotient. Joining host Salman Khan will be his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

A new promo began with Salman and Disha dancing together to their hit track, Slow Motion, from Bharat. The contestants-- Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik--also grooved to the song inside the Bigg Boss house.

Randeep then told Arshi that he heard a lot of praise about her Urdu and asked her to introduce each contestant with a word from the language. Arshi called Abhinav ‘khushmizaaj (happy-go-lucky)’ but labelled his wife, Rubina, as ‘takabbur se bhari khatoon (woman full of haughtiness)’.

Salman hilariously imitated Arshi speaking in Urdu and told her, “Log daant maanjte hai, aap Urdu ke zariye gala maanjti hai (People brush their teeth but you use Urdu to clean your throat).” His comment left the contestants, Disha and Randeep in splits.


In an earlier promo for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman could be seen losing his cool. He slammed the contestants for behaving the way they do, for ‘content’ and footage, and gave them a piece of his mind.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra reacts as Twitter user asks ‘who is making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?’

Salman also lashed out at Rakhi for casting aspersions on the character of others in the name of ‘entertainment’. “Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai toh humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chhod kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it at all. If you cannot check yourself and stop yourself from crossing the limit, you may simply walk out of the house right now),” he told her.

