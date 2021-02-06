Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan hilariously trolls Arshi Khan, dances with Disha Patani
It looks like Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 will be high on the entertainment quotient. Joining host Salman Khan will be his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.
A new promo began with Salman and Disha dancing together to their hit track, Slow Motion, from Bharat. The contestants-- Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik--also grooved to the song inside the Bigg Boss house.
Randeep then told Arshi that he heard a lot of praise about her Urdu and asked her to introduce each contestant with a word from the language. Arshi called Abhinav ‘khushmizaaj (happy-go-lucky)’ but labelled his wife, Rubina, as ‘takabbur se bhari khatoon (woman full of haughtiness)’.
Salman hilariously imitated Arshi speaking in Urdu and told her, “Log daant maanjte hai, aap Urdu ke zariye gala maanjti hai (People brush their teeth but you use Urdu to clean your throat).” His comment left the contestants, Disha and Randeep in splits.
In an earlier promo for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman could be seen losing his cool. He slammed the contestants for behaving the way they do, for ‘content’ and footage, and gave them a piece of his mind.
Salman also lashed out at Rakhi for casting aspersions on the character of others in the name of ‘entertainment’. “Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai toh humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chhod kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it at all. If you cannot check yourself and stop yourself from crossing the limit, you may simply walk out of the house right now),” he told her.
Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
