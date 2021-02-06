IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'

Bigg Boss 14 promo: After slamming her for accusing people and questioning their characters, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant to step out of the show and got the main door opened.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST

After an entire week of Rakhi Sawant and her antics on the show, host Salman Khan will scold her and even ask her to leave the show, right away. Salman will also be seen taking the contestants to task on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Rakhi Sawant faces Salman Khans wrath.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant faces Salman Khans wrath.(Colors)


The promotional video for Saturday's episode opens with Salman getting angry with one and all in the house. He yells at them for blaming each other to behave the way they do, for "content" and footage. He also says, "Lokhandwala, tum kaha se Chand se aye ho (Where have you come from, the moon)?" Nikki Tamboli had called Rakhi's makeup brand a "Lokhandwala brand".

Aly Goni is heard apologising to Salman but the host angrily says, "Shut up!" He then says, "Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aaplog bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain. (Why do we hear that 'you are doing this for content'? Am I doing this for content? May content go to hell. We show what you guys ask us to do, the activities that occur in this house)."

Salman then summoned Rakhi to the theatre. "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You accuse people, question their characters)," Salman says. Rakhi tries to explain herself, "Bolna sahi nahi hai sir but (It is wrong to say but)."

Also read: Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

Salman then got angry and yelled at her, "Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it at all. If you cannot check yourself and stop yourself from crossing the limit, you may simply walk out of the house right now)."

He then asks for the main gate to be opened for Rakhi. Everyone watches with shocked faces and Nikki murmurs, "Baap re (Oh, God)!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 promo

Related Stories

Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
Sonalee Kulkarni got engaged more than a month before the lockdown.
Sonalee Kulkarni got engaged more than a month before the lockdown.
entertainment

Sonalee Kulkarni introduces fiance Kunal Benodekar on her birthday, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2020 04:41 PM IST
Check out the pictures Sonalee Kulkarni has shared from her engagement as she introduced her fiancee to the world on her birthday on Monday, May 18.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After slamming her for accusing people and questioning their characters, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant to step out of the show and got the main door opened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
tv

Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Months after the sequence where she choked herself on a curtain went viral, another one showcasing a Sasural Simar Ka character wrapping a shawl around her neck 'accidentally', has gone viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 121: While she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik also fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
tv

Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor is looking for mature, non-comic roles which she feels are challenging and exciting for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP