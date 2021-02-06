Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'
After an entire week of Rakhi Sawant and her antics on the show, host Salman Khan will scold her and even ask her to leave the show, right away. Salman will also be seen taking the contestants to task on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.
The promotional video for Saturday's episode opens with Salman getting angry with one and all in the house. He yells at them for blaming each other to behave the way they do, for "content" and footage. He also says, "Lokhandwala, tum kaha se Chand se aye ho (Where have you come from, the moon)?" Nikki Tamboli had called Rakhi's makeup brand a "Lokhandwala brand".
Aly Goni is heard apologising to Salman but the host angrily says, "Shut up!" He then says, "Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aaplog bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain. (Why do we hear that 'you are doing this for content'? Am I doing this for content? May content go to hell. We show what you guys ask us to do, the activities that occur in this house)."
Salman then summoned Rakhi to the theatre. "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You accuse people, question their characters)," Salman says. Rakhi tries to explain herself, "Bolna sahi nahi hai sir but (It is wrong to say but)."
Also read: Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'
Salman then got angry and yelled at her, "Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it at all. If you cannot check yourself and stop yourself from crossing the limit, you may simply walk out of the house right now)."
He then asks for the main gate to be opened for Rakhi. Everyone watches with shocked faces and Nikki murmurs, "Baap re (Oh, God)!"
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened
