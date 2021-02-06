Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, wants Bigg Boss to end this week
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
It was a day of fights inside the Bigg Boss 14 house on Friday’s episode. While Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan had ugly fights with Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee locked horns with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki and Arshi.
Abhinav Shukla was seen asking his wife and co-contestant Rubina to not get into the trap of others in the game. “You are being played, you look dumb, by reacting the way you did. Why did you ask them to stay away from the kitchen? Is this not their house? What is wrong with you? Tum apna khana banao, khane banana ka bartan mai dho ke dunga, baaki tu chalte ban. Tujhe kya lena dena hai (You just complete your duties of cooking food, I will wash the few utensils needed for cooking. You leave it at that, why do you need to care for the rest)?” Abhinav told her after Rubina told Devoleena and Rakhi that they should not go to the kitchen.
The fight began when Devoleena refused to complete her duties of cleaning the utensils. Rubina then told her that she may simply stay out of the kitchen altogether.
Also read: Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house
After some drama, Devoleena declared she’d do her work of Rubina apologized. Rubina then folded her hands and said ‘sorry’ to Devoleena. Devoleena was soon seen crying over Arshi’s statements that she will lose someone close to her. Arshi had been cursing Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena ever since her soft toy, Sheru, had disappeared. She waited for some time after asking Bigg Boss to do something regarding Arshi’s statements and call her in the confession room. When nothing happened, Devoleena started crying and throwing things around, yelling that she won’t take such things. Devoleena also broke a coffee mug, and even forced roti in Arshi’s mouth while everyone watched it all with a shocked look on their faces.
Rubina also picked a fight with Devoleena asking about the delay in her outburst. Devoleena then revealed that she feared for the health of Angel, her pet dog. Later, Rubina told Nikki, Arshi and Abhinav that Devoleena’s outburst was a planned drama. Abhinav also said that Devoleena and Rakhi had planned it. Bigg Boss then announced that it was another unpleasant incident and nominated Devoleena for the rest of the show, as punishment for her acts. She was also summoned in the confession room where Bigg Boss chided her for breaking things and hurting herself.
After yet another fight between Nikki and Rakhi over some makeup items that they shared, Aly Goni said, “Bigg Boss please do something, end the season this week. Just two weeks are left, but it will be too much otherwise, it will be the end of us (guys).” Rahul and Aly then cracked jokes saying, “Our souls have left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate,” Aly said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house
- Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'
- Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here
- In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan
- After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'
- Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos
- Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection
- Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection
- Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox