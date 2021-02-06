IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, wants Bigg Boss to end this week
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, wants Bigg Boss to end this week

  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST

It was a day of fights inside the Bigg Boss 14 house on Friday’s episode. While Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan had ugly fights with Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee locked horns with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki and Arshi.

Abhinav Shukla was seen asking his wife and co-contestant Rubina to not get into the trap of others in the game. “You are being played, you look dumb, by reacting the way you did. Why did you ask them to stay away from the kitchen? Is this not their house? What is wrong with you? Tum apna khana banao, khane banana ka bartan mai dho ke dunga, baaki tu chalte ban. Tujhe kya lena dena hai (You just complete your duties of cooking food, I will wash the few utensils needed for cooking. You leave it at that, why do you need to care for the rest)?” Abhinav told her after Rubina told Devoleena and Rakhi that they should not go to the kitchen.

Arshi and Rubina in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Arshi and Rubina in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)


The fight began when Devoleena refused to complete her duties of cleaning the utensils. Rubina then told her that she may simply stay out of the kitchen altogether.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

After some drama, Devoleena declared she’d do her work of Rubina apologized. Rubina then folded her hands and said ‘sorry’ to Devoleena. Devoleena was soon seen crying over Arshi’s statements that she will lose someone close to her. Arshi had been cursing Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena ever since her soft toy, Sheru, had disappeared. She waited for some time after asking Bigg Boss to do something regarding Arshi’s statements and call her in the confession room. When nothing happened, Devoleena started crying and throwing things around, yelling that she won’t take such things. Devoleena also broke a coffee mug, and even forced roti in Arshi’s mouth while everyone watched it all with a shocked look on their faces.

Rubina also picked a fight with Devoleena asking about the delay in her outburst. Devoleena then revealed that she feared for the health of Angel, her pet dog. Later, Rubina told Nikki, Arshi and Abhinav that Devoleena’s outburst was a planned drama. Abhinav also said that Devoleena and Rakhi had planned it. Bigg Boss then announced that it was another unpleasant incident and nominated Devoleena for the rest of the show, as punishment for her acts. She was also summoned in the confession room where Bigg Boss chided her for breaking things and hurting herself.

Devoleena cried and threw things around.(Colors)
Devoleena cried and threw things around.(Colors)

After yet another fight between Nikki and Rakhi over some makeup items that they shared, Aly Goni said, “Bigg Boss please do something, end the season this week. Just two weeks are left, but it will be too much otherwise, it will be the end of us (guys).” Rahul and Aly then cracked jokes saying, “Our souls have left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate,” Aly said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14
app
Close
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
Aly said, “My soul left the house, from the main gate. My soul bid goodbye to me from that main gate."(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 122: Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 122: Annoyed with the fights around the house, Aly Goni says his soul is not in the show anymore, and asked Bigg Boss to end the show this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
tv

Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Months after the sequence where she choked herself on a curtain went viral, another one showcasing a Sasural Simar Ka character wrapping a shawl around her neck 'accidentally', has gone viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 121: While she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik also fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
tv

Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor is looking for mature, non-comic roles which she feels are challenging and exciting for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting hyper as Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan instigate them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP