IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for what she did
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for what she did

  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has called for the eviction of Rubina Dilaik, who in a recent fit of aggression through dirty soap water on Rakhi. Rubina was angry because Rakhi had used an 'objectionable word' against her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Rakhi's brother, Rakesh, said in an interview that Rubina received unjust punishment for her actions, and that she should have instead been 'thrown out of the house'.

He told The Times of India, "Whatever happened should not have happened! Rubina has no right to get physical with my sister. All she is doing is entertaining the audience. The so-called objectionable word that she had used for Abhinav is something that should provoke someone to such an extent that he or she gets physical with my sister Rakhi."

He continued, "Whatever punishment Rubina got from Bigg Boss after her act was not enough at all. She should have actually been thrown out of the house. She doesn't deserve to be in the house. My sister is an entertainer and that is what she is doing on the show. Everybody is trying to get physical with her but she is not losing her calm."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi responds to her claims that he cheated on her

Rakesh also defended his sister's behaviour on the show, which has proven to be divisive. While some, including host Salman Khan, believe that she's just having fun, others have accused her of crossing a line. Rakesh denied that Salman was biased towards Rakhi, and said that she has remained 'well within her limits'.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss bigg boss 14 rakhi sawant rubina dilak

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
tv

Rakhi’s brother on claim that her husband is married: ‘Shocked beyond words'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh is shocked to hear that her husband, Ritesh, is married with a child. Rakhi made the revelation on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik had another fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)
tv

Rakhi's ex Abhishek responds toclaims that he cheated on her: 'Would I dare?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Abhishek Awasthi, Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, has responded to her claims on Bigg Boss 14 that he cheated on her with a friend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli almost come to blows on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki Tamboli nearly comes to blows with Rakhi Sawant, watch ugly fight here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant nearly came to blows. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
Gao Liu hoped that her new job would help her get more work.
tv

Chinese actor Gao Liu shares photos of botched nose surgery

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Gao Liu, a popular Chinese actor, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Gao suffered a botched nose surgery which led to the necrosis of the skin on its tip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
The latest viral video from Sasural Simar Ka.(Twitter)
tv

Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip is viral, Twitter dubs it 'national embarrassment'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Months after the sequence where she choked herself on a curtain went viral, another one showcasing a Sasural Simar Ka character wrapping a shawl around her neck 'accidentally', has gone viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
Rubina and Jasmin were friends but soon turned into foes on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin says Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as a game plan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • After describing manipulation, Jasmin Bhasin agreed with a fan who said it is not a bad thing that Rubina Dilaik uses manipulation as game strategy on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina was upset with Rakhi and claimed she had been defaming her and her husband Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Kamya supports Rubina in fight against Rakhi, says 'I would do the same'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi has tweeted in support of Rubina Dilaik, saying that she'd have done the same as Rubina did after a fight with Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 121: Rubina fights with Devoleena and Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 121: While she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik also fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
Delnaaz recently played a negative role in a TV show and a cop in a web show.
tv

Delnaaz Irani: I would love to play a conventional mum on TV

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor is looking for mature, non-comic roles which she feels are challenging and exciting for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
Himanshi Khurana has been vocal in her support of the farmers' protest.
tv

Himanshi Khurana objects to Punjabis being branded as ‘terrorists’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana questioned why Punjabis were being labelled as 'terrorists' and said that tainting an entire community will have widespread effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to enter as Aly Goni's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Set to enter the house as a 'connection' for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin has said that she is proud of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh, talks about Salman Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
Rubina threw water on Rakhi(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena yells at Arshi, Rubina throws water on Rakhi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting hyper as Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan instigate them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: During a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared how, society judged and often treated her badly after her father's death. She lost her dad at the age of 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP