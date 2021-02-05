Rakhi Sawant's brother says Rubina should be thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for what she did
- Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has said that Rubina Dilaik should be thrown out of the house for throwing dirty water on Rakhi. He also said that Salman Khan isn't biased in favour of her.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has called for the eviction of Rubina Dilaik, who in a recent fit of aggression through dirty soap water on Rakhi. Rubina was angry because Rakhi had used an 'objectionable word' against her husband, Abhinav Shukla.
Rakhi's brother, Rakesh, said in an interview that Rubina received unjust punishment for her actions, and that she should have instead been 'thrown out of the house'.
He told The Times of India, "Whatever happened should not have happened! Rubina has no right to get physical with my sister. All she is doing is entertaining the audience. The so-called objectionable word that she had used for Abhinav is something that should provoke someone to such an extent that he or she gets physical with my sister Rakhi."
He continued, "Whatever punishment Rubina got from Bigg Boss after her act was not enough at all. She should have actually been thrown out of the house. She doesn't deserve to be in the house. My sister is an entertainer and that is what she is doing on the show. Everybody is trying to get physical with her but she is not losing her calm."
Rakesh also defended his sister's behaviour on the show, which has proven to be divisive. While some, including host Salman Khan, believe that she's just having fun, others have accused her of crossing a line. Rakesh denied that Salman was biased towards Rakhi, and said that she has remained 'well within her limits'.
