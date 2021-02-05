Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi responds to her claims that he cheated on her
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Awasthi, has responded to her allegations on the show that he cheated on her with a friend. Rakhi made the claims in a conversation with Abhinav Shukla.
Rakhi, during her Bigg Boss 14 stint, has kept viewers on edge with regards to her husband, Ritesh, whose identity remains a mystery. While some doubt his existence, Rakhi and her family have often said that he is, in fact, real.
In an interview to The Times of India, Abhishek said that he didn't have the guts to cheat on her. He said, "I have no idea about this ‘friend’ that she mentioned on the show, who I was supposed to have had a fling with. Keeping aside my strong value system, I did not have the guts to cheat on her! Tell me, which girl will dare to date me when I am with Rakhi Sawant? There is no girl that brave! Rakhi claimed that she caught me red-handed on more than two occasions. Do you think a girl, who catches her boyfriend cheating on her, will forgive him instantly?”
Abhishek said that the accusation had made his wife quite upset, and that he was disappointed in Rakhi for saying such things on television. He said, "My wife, Ankita, was very upset. She asked me why Rakhi brought up my name when I never talked about her or put her in a bad light. I had no answer to it. I am a married man and do not want to discuss my past or gossip about people associated with it. I have a lovely wife and have two families to answer to now, so it is not right when someone says distasteful things about you on national TV, especially when I have never badmouthed her. What Rakhi did was quite bad. I guess that’s how she is and this is how I am.”
Rakhi has made headlines for her detailed descriptions of her husband, and for hitting on Abhinav on the show, despite his protests, and the fact that his wife, Rubina Dilaik, is also a contestant. While some, like host Salman Khan, have said that Rakhi's antics are not to be taken seriously, others have accused her of crossing the line.
