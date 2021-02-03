Rakhi Sawant’s brother reacts to her claim that her husband is married with a child: ‘I am shocked beyond words’
Rakhi Sawant dropped a bombshell about her husband, Ritesh, on Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi broke down as she told Rahul Vaidya that Ritesh is married with a child. However, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh seems to be unaware of this.
In an interview, Rakesh said that he is ‘shocked beyond words’ to hear that Ritesh is married with a child. He added that their mother also has no idea about this. Incidentally, Rakhi claimed that her mother fell sick because she was worried about Ritesh’s marital status.
Talking to ETimes, Rakesh said, “I am hearing this news for the first time myself. I am shocked beyond words. I can assure you that neither my mother or I has any idea about Ritesh jiju's marriage and son. This can't be true!"
Rakesh said that he has been busy taking care of their mother to follow the developments of Bigg Boss 14. “I will talk to my mother about this, but as far as I know, she too doesn't have any idea about this development in Rakhi's personal life,” he said.
Also read | Suniel Shetty takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: ‘I'm a farmer myself’
In 2019, Rakhi announced that she got married to Ritesh. However, she is yet to reveal his identity to the world. Her marriage has been a topic of discussion several times on Bigg Boss 14. She declared on the show that it is not a publicity stunt and she is actually married. She also implored her husband to come on the show and reveal his identity to the world.
Rakhi told Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on the show that Ritesh has not visited her for one-and-a-half years. She has been flirting with Abhinav, much to his and Rubina’s chagrin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi’s brother on claim that her husband is married: ‘Shocked beyond words'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swami Om's Bigg Boss nemesis Rohan Mehra condoles his death: 'I feel really bad'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the passing of his one-time foe on the show, Swami Om.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha responds to trolls: 'There are some days when you just want to slap them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies
- Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has died. He had reportedly contracted Covid-19 three months ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation: 'My husband is married, has a child'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ginni glows in pink alongside Bharti Singh in unseen pic from baby shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shefali is disgusted by Rakhi's 'obnoxious' behaviour: 'She's crossed limits'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala has expressed her disgust at Rakhi Sawant's behaviour on the show, and at the makers' choice to allow her antics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Sharma: The way this industry has accepted me, it makes me so emotional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV actor files police complaint after four men stalk her, barge into her home
- A popular TV actor filed a police complaint against four men, who chased her and her husband and landed up at their New Delhi home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde calls video of her bashing Rahul Vaidya fake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Hegde slams Salman for supporting Rakhi Sawant's 'harassment' of Abhinav
- Writer Gautam Hegde has called out Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan, for supporting Rakhi Sawant's antics against Abhinav Shukla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki cries after Salman's scolding, feels like giving herself cigarette burn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s swanky apartment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox