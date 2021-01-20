Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh, has debunked claims that her husband is a figment of her imagination. Rakesh in an interview said that not only is Rakhi's husband, Ritesh, a real person but that he witnessed them getting married.
He said that the reason she's overtly expressing her attraction to co-contestant Abhinav Shukla is because she is missing her husband.
Rakesh told SpotboyE, "She is really missing her husband Ritesh because of which she is doing all this. She is infatuated towards Abhinav and I don't think there is anything wrong about it. Infatuation is always acceptable. Every girl wants to be loved especially when she is feeling alone. Rakhi's husband is stuck abroad and not staying with her makes her feel lonely. But the only concern I have is that her liking towards him should not impact his marriage with Rubina Dilaik."
Abhinav is married to Rubina, who is also a contestant on the show. Together, they have made to the final weeks of the season.
Also read: BB 14: Rakhi Sawant says she hasn’t had a man in her life since ex Abhishek, wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor
Rakesh dismissed allegations that Rakhi has made Ritesh up. He said, "Why would she lie about her marriage? Ritesh very much exists and I was present at their wedding with my mom. Rakhi made us meet him for the first time at Taj and I found his personality great. As a brother, I had my apprehensions but that was also over after meeting him. I feel it's Rakhi's best decision to marry him."
Ritesh, whose identity remains a mystery, said in a recent interview that the makers of Bigg Boss have approached him to reveal himself on the programme. Talking to The Times of India, Ritesh said, “I have told the Bigg Boss makers that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but as I was busy with my work, I could not go inside. I have asked them to inform me a week in advance if I have to enter as I will have to settle a few things before going inside.”
