IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / BB 14: Rakhi Sawant says she hasn’t had a man in her life since ex Abhishek, wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
tv

BB 14: Rakhi Sawant says she hasn’t had a man in her life since ex Abhishek, wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor

  • Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST

During Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant had a heart-to-heart conversation with Sonali Phogat about her husband Ritesh and her liking for Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi said that she is ready to accept Abhinav along with his wife Rubina Dilaik - ‘woh gharwali, main baharwali (she is the wife, I can be the mistress)’.

Rakhi added that there has been no man in her life ever since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. “Mere zindagi mein koi aadmi aaya hi nahi hai. Saalon ho gaye. Mera boyfriend tha, Abhishek. Uske baad toh koi aadmi hi nahi aaya (No man has come into my life. It has been years. I had a boyfriend named Abhishek. No man has come into my life since then),” she said, adding, “You need someone. Ek katori uska pyaar chahiye (I just need a little bit of Abhinav’s love).”

In 2019, Rakhi married Ritesh, who is yet to reveal his identity to the world. She mentioned several times on Bigg Boss 14 that she has not met him in over a year. She also appealed to him to come on the show and accept her.

Rakhi said that she will never come between Abhinav and Rubina but said that she wants certain things like a hug, kiss on the cheek and coffee dates. She further said that she does not want her husband anymore. “Uska kuch hai ki woh mujhe duniya ke saamne nahi apnayega. Kya hai main nahi bata sakti (There is a reason why he will not publicly accept me as his wife. I cannot say what the reason is),” she said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav, says ‘insects, worms need pesticide’

Rakhi said that she cannot be with Ritesh because he will never accept her publicly. She burst into tears as she told Sonali that if she ever has kids, the identity of their father will have to be kept a secret, which is not acceptable to her.

Rakhi told Sonali that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav to be the sperm donor. She said that she will ask Rubina and his family if they are okay with that. “I will produce my baby without doing anything wrong,” she said, reiterating that she will never come between Abhinav and Rubina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant abhinav shukla

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant in a promo for Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant in a promo for Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav, claims he loves her back

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant talked about her feelings for Abhinav Shukla in a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14. She claimed that she has seen love for her in his eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly mocks Rakhi’s ‘invisible’ husband, calls out her 'fake track' with Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni questioned Rakhi Sawant on the whereabouts of her husband, Ritesh, and accused her of running a 'fake track' with Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
Shivin Narang wants to explore OTT space.
tv

Shivin Narang: No hang ups in doing intimate scenes on OTT if story demands

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Actor Shivin Narang says why he did not take up much work on TV last year. He also talks about his 2020 plans and adds that he is keen on exploring OTT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding preparations are already on.
tv

Disha shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul, says 'this just stole my heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta is back on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta is back on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back on the show, says Eijaz Khan is an honest man

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Vikas Gupta re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house on Monday's episode, after spending some time outside due to health issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.(Twitter)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena enters as Eijaz's proxy, says he has been wrong at times

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan and she has said she will maintain his equations in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
Rakhi Sawant said that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor.
tv

Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh will never accept her or their kids publicly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati (L) and Gutthi
tv

Sunil jokes Dr Mashoor Gulati was more difficult to play than Gutthi. Here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Sunil Grover joked that he found it more difficult to play Dr Mashoor Gulati than Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show, as he got accustomed to wearing women's clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have an ugly fight.
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have an ugly fight.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya drags Abhinav in fight with Rubina, here's her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The promo for Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya dragging each other's personal lives into an argument. While Abhinav Shukla comes to Rubina's rescue, Aly Goni comes out in support of Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolded Aly Goni for his allegations against Vikas Gupta.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolded Aly Goni for his allegations against Vikas Gupta.
tv

Vikas and Jasmin argue on social media over Aly Goni's alleged homophobia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to share 'proof' of Aly Goni's homophobia, which Jasmin Bhasin didn't take quietly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh had two releases in2020- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 in June and Black Widows in December. (Photo: Prabhas Roy)
Mona Singh had two releases in2020- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 in June and Black Widows in December. (Photo: Prabhas Roy)
tv

Hope to create something on OTT: Mona Singh on turning writer

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The actor revealed that she has been writing a script with her husband. She talks about why she felt the need to write at this stage of her career, the importance of word of mouth for OTT shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: You don’t have to be a part of any groups or camps

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee says it’s never easy and it shouldn’t be easy to succeed in showbiz or else we won’t value what we get.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar during their honeymoon in Udaipur.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar during their honeymoon in Udaipur.
tv

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar enjoy honeymoon in Udaipur, share pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have shared pictures and videos from their honeymoon in Udaipur. They shared glimpses of their visit to the Mehrangarh Fort, breakfast at the hotel and auto ride.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh said she was disappointed by Shyam Gopalan's marriage proposal.
Mona Singh said she was disappointed by Shyam Gopalan's marriage proposal.
tv

Mona Singh reminisces about husband Shyam Gopalan’s ‘super bad’ wedding proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Mona Singh said that Shyam Gopalan's proposal was 'super bad'. He nervously blurted out, 'Will you marry me?', and slipped the ring on her finger even before she could answer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
tv

Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal grants interesting titles to others

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 host Kamal Haasan announced Aari Arjuna as the winner and handed him the prize money of 50 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi and Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Arshi and Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi cries as Eijaz exits show, Devoleena enters house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST
While Eijaz Khan will have to exit the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to enter the Bigg Bos 14 house. Watch video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
tv

Kapil Sharma makes Jaya Prada blush: 'Other MPs must have been like aaye haaye'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Kapil Sharma invited veteran actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada on his show The Kapil Sharma Show recently. As always, he tried his best to make his female guest blush with incessant compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP