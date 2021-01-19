BB 14: Rakhi Sawant says she hasn’t had a man in her life since ex Abhishek, wants Abhinav Shukla to be her sperm donor
- Rakhi Sawant said that she misses having a man in her life after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. She added that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav Shukla to be the sperm donor.
During Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant had a heart-to-heart conversation with Sonali Phogat about her husband Ritesh and her liking for Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi said that she is ready to accept Abhinav along with his wife Rubina Dilaik - ‘woh gharwali, main baharwali (she is the wife, I can be the mistress)’.
Rakhi added that there has been no man in her life ever since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. “Mere zindagi mein koi aadmi aaya hi nahi hai. Saalon ho gaye. Mera boyfriend tha, Abhishek. Uske baad toh koi aadmi hi nahi aaya (No man has come into my life. It has been years. I had a boyfriend named Abhishek. No man has come into my life since then),” she said, adding, “You need someone. Ek katori uska pyaar chahiye (I just need a little bit of Abhinav’s love).”
In 2019, Rakhi married Ritesh, who is yet to reveal his identity to the world. She mentioned several times on Bigg Boss 14 that she has not met him in over a year. She also appealed to him to come on the show and accept her.
Rakhi said that she will never come between Abhinav and Rubina but said that she wants certain things like a hug, kiss on the cheek and coffee dates. She further said that she does not want her husband anymore. “Uska kuch hai ki woh mujhe duniya ke saamne nahi apnayega. Kya hai main nahi bata sakti (There is a reason why he will not publicly accept me as his wife. I cannot say what the reason is),” she said.
Rakhi said that she cannot be with Ritesh because he will never accept her publicly. She burst into tears as she told Sonali that if she ever has kids, the identity of their father will have to be kept a secret, which is not acceptable to her.
Rakhi told Sonali that she has frozen her eggs and wants Abhinav to be the sperm donor. She said that she will ask Rubina and his family if they are okay with that. “I will produce my baby without doing anything wrong,” she said, reiterating that she will never come between Abhinav and Rubina.
Disha Parmar, who will soon marry Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made wedding card on Instagram stories and showered praise on it.
Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to share 'proof' of Aly Goni's homophobia, which Jasmin Bhasin didn't take quietly.
