Rakhi Sawant in a promo for Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav Shukla, claims he loves her back

Rakhi Sawant talked about her feelings for Abhinav Shukla in a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14. She claimed that she has seen love for her in his eyes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:51 PM IST

In a new promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant declared her love for Abhinav Shukla, who is married to Rubina Dilaik. The video showed Rakhi having an emotional conversation with Bigg Boss in the confession room about how she will go to any length for Abhinav.

“Abhinav ke liye main kuch bhi karungi. Love dekha hai maine Abhinav ki aankhon mein mere liye. Aur yeh pyaar main jaane nahi de sakti, Bigg Boss (I am ready to do anything for Abhinav. I have seen love for me in his eyes. I cannot let this love go in vain, Bigg Boss),” she said, before breaking down.


Earlier, Colors released another promo, in which Aly Goni accused Rakhi of running a ‘fake track’ with Abhinav and questioned her about her husband, Ritesh. “Tera toh pati bhi nahi hai idhar, gayab hai woh. Meri mere saath toh thi, tera gayab hai. Fake track bana rahi hai Abhinav ko leke (Your husband is not even here, he has disappeared. At least, my love interest was with me, your husband is invisible. You are running a fake track with Abhinav),” Aly told Rakhi.

Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to question on whether right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have a crush on her

In the past, Rakhi revealed that she has not seen Ritesh for a year and a half. She told Bigg Boss about her liking towards Abhinav: “Kyun na main Rubina ke husband ko chura loon? Uski body toh ekdum hot hai. Bigg Boss, ek baat batao - aapko koi pasand aata hai toh usko like karna koi gunah toh nahin hai na? (How about I steal Rubina’s husband? He has a great body. Bigg Boss, if I see someone appealing, is it a crime to like him?).” Rakhi also asked Bigg Boss for permission to say ‘I love you’ to Abhinav.

Rakhi married Ritesh in 2019 and has kept his identity hidden from the public so far. However, she appealed to him in an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 14 to come on the show and prove to the world that their marriage is not a publicity gimmick.

