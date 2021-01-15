IND USA
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni takes a dig at Rakhi Sawant's husband, says she is running a 'fake track' with Abhinav Shukla
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni takes a dig at Rakhi Sawant's husband, says she is running a 'fake track' with Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni questioned Rakhi Sawant on the whereabouts of her husband, Ritesh, and accused her of running a 'fake track' with Abhinav Shukla.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST

In a new promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a mudslinging match. He took a dig at her ‘invisible’ husband, Ritesh, who is yet to reveal his identity to the world. She hit back by calling his love for Jasmin Bhasin ‘fake’.

Aly accused Rakhi of running a ‘fake track’ with Abhinav Shukla. In recent episodes, she expressed her desire to ‘steal’ Rubina Dilaik’s husband and even asked Bigg Boss for permission to say ‘I love you’ to him.

“Tera toh pati bhi nahi hai idhar, gayab hai woh. Meri mere saath toh thi, tera gayab hai. Fake track bana rahi hai Abhinav ko leke (Your husband is not even here, he has disappeared. At least, my love interest was with me, your husband is invisible. You are running a fake track with Abhinav),” Aly accused Rakhi. Arshi Khan was seen laughing and siding with him.

Rakhi hit back by calling them fake and said, “Mere pyaar pe jalte ho (You are jealous of my love).” When Arshi asked where ‘Ritesh jiju’ is, Rakhi said that it is none of her business. She told Aly, “Tumhara love fake hai. Mera nahi hai. Rone se pyaar sachcha nahi dikhta (Your love is fake, not mine. Crying is not an indicator of true love).”


Rakhi also suggested that Aly’s love for Jasmin is not one without ulterior motives. “Istemaal karta hai insaan ko. Kapde dhone mein, khana banane mein, har cheez mein. Maine toh yeh nahi kiya hai (He uses people to do chores like washing clothes and cooking. I have never done that),” she declared.

In the past, Rakhi appealed to Ritesh to come on Bigg Boss 14 and prove to the world that their marriage is not a publicity stunt. He, too, has expressed his desire to enter the show as a contestant in several interviews.

